10 Finalists Selected for Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year

Following a nationwide search, finalists now have the opportunity to earn National Civics Teacher of the Year honor and $5,000 top prize.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representing every region of the United States, they work daily to help students learn about our country, our government, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.Now, 10 of the nation’s top middle school and high school civics teachers have been selected as finalists for the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award for the 2025-2026 school year.The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading resources and programs. Through its National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, the Institute works to highlight the important work of America’s dedicated civics teachers.The National Civics Teacher of the Year finalists were chosen after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to nominate outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the role of civics teachers in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.The 10 National Civics Teacher of the Year Award finalists include:Dalane Bollinger, Archbishop Mitty High School, San Jose, CAJennifer Button, Pine Forest High School, Fayetteville, NCDavid Edelman, Union Square Academy for Health Sciences, New York, NYJoe Harmon, Redbank Valley High School, New Bethlehem, PAKevin Jackson, Petaluma High School, Petaluma, CAHanna Kairschner, Benton High School, Benton, LAJamie Naragon, Maumee High School, Maumee, OHVeronica Pitts, Selma High School, Selma, ALElizabeth Purtell, Heritage Academy, Mesa, AZChristian Wrabley, Greater Johnstown High School, Johnstown, PAThis year’s finalists, representing eight different states and every region of the country, have all earned a $1,000 prize. The National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, which comes with a $5,000 top prize, will be announced in September.FileWave, an international provider of endpoint device management software for education and for-profit companies, is joining BRI’s efforts as a sponsor for this year’s contest. FileWave has partnered with TRUCE, an all-in-one mobile app that helps manage screen time and promote healthy phone habits for students.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said he hopes the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award inspires conversations about the important role civics teachers play in educating our students.“Civic education helps our young people learn about our nation’s history, its principles, and the character they need to be principled, productive citizens. Students learn to think critically, engage civilly, and become more engaged in their communities,” Bobb said. “We are proud to honor and support America’s civics teachers, who are often the unsung heroes of our schools and our nation.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org FileWave is dedicated to simplifying IT management with innovative solutions that enhance the productivity of modern IT administrators in education and enterprise companies. Serving a global customer base, FileWave continues to drive advancements in multi-platform device management. Learn more at www.filewave.com

