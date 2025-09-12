Alabama Teacher Veronica Pitts Named Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year

Veronica Pitts receives award from the Bill of Rights Institue Mayor of Selma, James Perkins, Jr., honors Veronica Pitts

Selma High School teacher earns prestigious honor and $5,000 prize after nationwide search.

Veronica Pitts has dedicated her career to advocating for the importance of civic education and helping her students understand and embrace their own agency.” — David J. Bobb, Ph.D., President and CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of Alabama students have learned about America’s history, founding principles, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens in Veronica Pitts’ classroom.Now, Pitts is being honored nationally for her exceptional work on behalf of America’s young people.The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works to advance civics and history education, announced today that Veronica Pitts, a teacher at Selma High School in Selma, Alabama, has been named the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2025-2026 school year.The award, which was presented to Pitts by Bill of Rights Institute’s representatives at a surprise school assembly on September 12, comes with a $5,000 top prize.FileWave, an international provider of endpoint device management software for education and for-profit companies, is joining BRI’s efforts as a sponsor for this year’s contest. FileWave has partnered with TRUCE, an all-in-one mobile app that helps manage screen time and promote healthy phone habits for students.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said he hopes the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award inspires conversations about the important role civics teachers play in educating our students.“Civic education helps our young people learn about our nation’s history, its principles, and the character they need to be principled, productive citizens,” Bobb said. “Veronica Pitts has dedicated her career to advocating for the importance of civic education and helping her students understand and embrace their own agency. We celebrate her work and the impact she’s making for her students.”Pitts, a highly respected teacher who has been in the classroom for over a decade, was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the importance of civic education, and finalists participated in video interviews.Pitts wrote in her application essay that “civics educators light the path toward a future where freedom is protected, justice is pursued, and every student knows their place in shaping the story of our democracy.”The Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award will add to a long list of Pitts’ professional accomplishments, including working on the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, which highlights the legacy of the 1965 Voting Rights movement. Pitts has taught numerous Advanced Placement classes, served as a Chair of the Social Studies Department, and led various educational initiatives at Selma High School.For more information on the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, visit the Institute’s web site.The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org FileWave is dedicated to simplifying IT management with innovative solutions that enhance the productivity of modern IT administrators in education and enterprise companies. Serving a global customer base, FileWave continues to drive advancements in multi-platform device management. Learn more at www.filewave.com

