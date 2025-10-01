The Bill of Rights Institute Receives Carnegie Corporation of New York Grant to Develop Debate Curricula and Programs

One of America’s oldest grant-making foundations expands support for initiatives that promote civil dialogue through classroom debate and tournaments

We are equipping young people to engage civilly and develop essential skills that are needed to sustain civic life.” — David J. Bobb, Ph.D., President and CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bill of Rights Institute has a long history of providing educators and students with the knowledge and skills to practice constitutional self-government and good citizenship.Now, the Institute is expanding its educational resources to classroom materials and student programs centered on debate and dialogue, all thanks to the generous investment of Carnegie Corporation of New York.The Bill of Rights Institute announced today that it has received a two-year Carnegie grant for $750,000 to create free resources for teachers to facilitate debate and discourse in their classrooms. These resources are intended to be accessible, practical, and encourage the development of civic skills within any classroom.Additionally, the Institute will host transatlantic debate tournaments and camps with our international partner, Ideas Matter, of London, UK.The Institute’s grant from Carnegie comes at a critical time for young people to develop the skills learned through debate— including critical thinking, persuasive communication, and problem solving—that prepare them to be productive in their jobs and communities.Currently, millions of students lack access to in-school or extracurricular instruction in debate.“We are grateful for Carnegie Corporation of New York’s generous investment in civic education,” Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said of the grant. “We are equipping young people to engage civilly and develop essential skills that are needed to sustain civic life.”“We are glad to support the Bill of Rights Institute as they equip the next generation with the skills to engage more effectively with their communities and with one another,” said Ambika Kapur, a program director at Carnegie Corporation of New York. “Civil discourse is not only key to fostering understanding and building consensus—it is vital to sustaining our democracy.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. Learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources at www.mybri.org Carnegie Corporation of New York was established by Andrew Carnegie in 1911 to promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding. Today the foundation works to reduce political polarization through philanthropic support for the issues that Carnegie considered most important: education, democracy, and peace. www.carnegie.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.