Sequoia Applied Technologies and VIA Automation Join Hands to Bring Intelligence to the Factory Floor

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequoia Applied Technologies and VIA Automation have announced a strategic partnership to bring AI-driven intelligence into real-world factory environments. As part of the collaboration, SequoiaAT will act as an implementation partner for VIA’s Industrial AI solutions, helping manufacturers deploy and integrate these capabilities seamlessly into their operations.The collaboration combines VIA’s industrial AI copilots, built to monitor equipment, predict failures, and guide operators in real time, with Sequoia’s deep experience implementing scalable tech solutions in the manufacturing space.“In manufacturing, value comes from solving real problems on the ground. VIA’s platform doesn’t just promise insights, it’s designed to plug into the complexity of factory life and deliver results. We’re here to make sure that happens smoothly, at scale,” said Jerry Nicholas, VP - Business Development of Sequoia Applied Technologies.VIA’s AI platform uses digital twins, knowledge graphs, and multi-agent systems to deliver insights on everything from machine health to cycle time anomalies, without overwhelming teams with raw data. With Sequoia as its integration partner, manufacturers can deploy these systems quickly and confidently, without major overhauls.“This partnership is about velocity and impact,” said Nitin Parekh, CEO of VIA Automation. “Our copilots understand the language of industrial operations. Sequoia ensures they plug in seamlessly, adapt to real-world constraints, and deliver value from day one.”The first wave of deployments is already underway, with results showing faster diagnostics, reduced unplanned downtime, and a much easier ramp-up for operators, thanks to AI that guides rather than just informs.About VIA AutomationVIA Automation builds industrial AI platforms designed for real-world operations. Its AI copilots integrate with factory systems like PLCs, SCADA, MES, and ERP to predict failures, optimize performance, and guide human operators through decision-making and troubleshooting. VIA’s multi-agent framework and Industrial Workspace platform transform data into action, delivering smarter factories with minimal disruption.About Sequoia Applied TechnologiesSequoia Applied Technologies is a global engineering and software innovation company focused on solving complex challenges in Life Sciences and Industrial IoT . Founded in 2016, SequoiaAT helps enterprises design, develop, and deploy technology solutions that are scalable, secure, and built for real-world performance. With teams in the US, India, and Portugal, SequoiaAT is known for its practical approach, deep domain expertise, and ability to execute across highly regulated and mission-critical environments.

