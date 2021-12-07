Winvale and Industry Partners Announce Launch of GSASchedule.com

GSASchedule.com was created to support one of the federal government's largest contracting programs, with 12,600 contractors and $36 billion of annual spending.

As the key URL for this market, GSASchedule.com offers users easy access to the free resources and data needed for contract success.” — Brian Dunn

RICHMOND , VA , USA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winvale is pleased to announce the launch of GSASchedule.com, a joint partnership with industry thought leaders and government officials, created to provide free knowledge about GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. The purpose of the new website is to organize GSA Schedule content in a digestible and accessible way so prospective contractors, current contractors, and government buyers can easily navigate the GSA Schedule program.

“The new GSASchedule.com website serves a much-needed audience. As a leading marketplace that supports over 12,600 contractors and $36 billion dollars annually, the GSA Schedule program is often difficult to navigate and find answers,” said Brian Dunn, CEO at Winvale. “As the key URL for this market, GSASchedule.com offers users easy access to the free resources and data needed for contract success.”

Our mission is to share expert knowledge, transparency, and resources so contractors and government buyers can make informed business decisions. The General Services Administration (GSA) provides the documents and information that contractors need, but it’s often difficult to find and not explained clearly. On GSASchedule.com, visitors can learn how to acquire a GSA Schedule contract, manage their GSA Schedule contract, and download the latest refresh documents.

Notable features of GSASchedule.com include GSA Schedule contractor Heat Maps, a current GSA Schedule contractor directory, and a library of resources relating to acquisition, compliance, and procurement. All tools are free and downloadable as XLS or PDF files. GSA Schedule contractors looking to find more information about managing their contract can find resources about modification requirements, reporting obligations, and marketing best practices.

A unique aspect of the site is a section dedicated to government buyers. Agencies can use the contractor directory and learn more about available GSA Schedule solutions. In the contractor directory, government buyers can search for GSA Schedule contractors by company, Large Category, SIN, contract number, city, phone, and email. There’s also a section about state and local government purchasing, so other public sector buyers can learn about how they can order through the GSA Schedule program using Cooperative Purchasing.

The new GSASchedule.com was developed by Gravitate, a digital marketing and web design agency based in Vancouver, WA.

About GSASchedule.com: GSASchedule.com was created through a joint partnership with industry thought leaders and government officials to provide free knowledge, transparency, and resources about GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. Our mission is to share GSA Schedule content in the most useful way so prospective contractors, current contractors, and government buyers have all the resources they need to be successful.

About Winvale: Winvale is a government contracts consultancy that provides expertise to companies seeking to conduct business with federal, state, and local governments. Winvale also offers channel distribution services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing them to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles.