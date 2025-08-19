Futran Solutions Inaugurates an AI Delivery Hub in Pune

Futran Solutions launches its Pune AI Delivery Hub to accelerate agile development, rapid innovation, and enterprise-ready AI solutions.

Our Pune AI Hub serves as a launchpad for innovation, transforming ideas into impactful solutions with speed and precision.” — Anil Vazirani, CEO

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futran Solutions has opened its new Agile Development Center in Pune, designed to accelerate the development and deployment of AI -powered products, solutions and platforms.The facility was inaugurated by Futran Solutions' CTO, Darshan Patil, in the presence of industry stalwarts Kamlakar Tendolkar, Mohan Bharatia, Krutank Vaidya, Zarir Patel. The new facility represents a major step in expanding Futran's capability to deliver intelligent and scalable AI applications across sectors. "This center is a place for teams to collaborate, experiment, and drive innovation forward faster and better," said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Solutions. "It's not just an office. It's a launchpad for high-impact ideas built with speed, precision, and purpose."With dedicated spaces for rapid prototyping, cross-functional sprints, and real-time testing, the Agile Center is designed to help teams move quickly from problems to solutions using AI as a core enabler. The environment encourages a product-first mindset, backed by Futran Solutions's growing global talent base."Our focus here is simple," added Darshan Patil, CTO of Futran Solutions. "Our focus is on crafting AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes and adapt to evolving business needs. This center gives us the space, structure, and spirit to make that happen."This center will also serve as a critical link between Futran Solutions's global delivery teams and its ecosystem of partners and clients, enabling faster innovation cycles and deeper AI integration across enterprise functions.With this expansion, Futran Solutions strengthens its commitment to transforming industries through the power of applied AI, agile delivery, and a human-centered approach to digital change.About Futran SolutionsFutran Solutions is a next-generation digital technology company focused on AI & Automation , Cloud, Data, and Digital Engineering. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, with a global presence, Futran empowers businesses with future-ready and scalable digital solutions.New Office AddressMontclaire, Tower A, 17th Floor,Baner Pashan Link Road,Pune, Maharashtra, India

