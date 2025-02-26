Announcing the Launch of Leaderhub: The Smarter Way to Hire Leaders

Revolutionizing executive search with AI-driven insights and expert assessments to connect businesses with impactful leaders.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding the right leader isn’t just about filling a role, it’s about shaping the future of a company. That’s why Leaderhub is here. Officially launching today, Leaderhub is redefining people advisory and executive search by blending AI-driven tools, structured assessments, and deep industry expertise to match companies with leaders who drive real impact.“At Leaderhub, we understand that leadership decisions define the future of an organization” said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Group. “We are not just filling roles; we are delivering impact by aligning executive talent with business vision. Leaderhub will be headed by Novonil Bhattacharya who has joined us as President, People Advisory recently from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a $29 Billion behemoth. Novo is a visionary leader in talent strategy and workforce transformation. He led the people function for one of the fastest-growing business groups in TCS, managing a workforce of 100,000 and was a part of the C-suite, driving business impact worth several billion dollars.”At the core of Leaderhub’s expertise is our capability in People Advisory, offering specialized services in Executive Search, Board and CEO Services, Interim Executive Placement, Leadership Assessment and Development, Market Intelligence and Benchmarking, and Succession Planning. Leaderhub works with a unique blend of AI-powered candidate screening, data-driven insights, and expert human assessment delivering faster, smarter, and more precise executive hires."At Leaderhub, we harness the synergy of AI and human relationships to create impactful business outcomes," said Novonil Bhattacharya, President of Leaderhub. " Our leadership placements connect strategy with action, helping companies grow, innovate, and succeed in this fast-changing world."We are the trusted partner for organizations looking for leadership that drives growth and innovation.

