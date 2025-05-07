Futran Solutions Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Advanced Cloud Services for SMB

Futran Solutions expands its AWS collaboration to deliver scalable cloud, AI, and data services tailored for small and medium-sized businesses.

This collaboration with AWS enables us to deliver tailored, cloud-first solutions that help SMBs drive innovation, improve agility, and achieve measurable business outcomes.” — Anil Vazirani, CEO, Futran Solutions

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futran Solutions, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner that provides next-gen technology services, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), with plans to offer a range of AWS services to help small and medium size businesses grow and work more efficiently.As part of this agreement, Futran Solutions will utilize AWS’s secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to strengthen its capabilities in delivering advanced technology services across insurance, finance, healthcare, and other industries. By incorporating cloud-native architectures, real-time analytics, and generative AI capabilities, Futran Solutions enables clients to modernize operations, unlock data-driven insights, and deliver faster, smarter outcomes at scale.“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking a strategic step forward in empowering organizations to choose cloud services that align with their unique goals,” said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Solutions. “This agreement strengthens our ability to deliver customized, results-driven cloud strategies—making every client’s cloud journey more focused, flexible, and impactful.”Futran Solutions and AWS will keep working together to bring useful services to customers by combining their expertise and building new solutions. This agreement shows their common goal of offering real-world value through trusted and easy-to-use technology.“Partnering with AWS significantly strengthens our ability to deliver smarter, more scalable cloud solutions,” said Darshan Patil, CTO of Futran Solutions. “By integrating AWS’s trusted technologies with our deep industry expertise, we can design tailored, future-ready solutions that drive real business outcomes. This collaboration opens the door to new levels of innovation, agility, and value for our clients.”This collaboration underscores the value of Futran Solutions and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit Futran Solutions' website About Futran SolutionsFounded in 2010, Futran Solutions is a technology services firm specializing in Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, with global offices in Pune and Hyderabad, India, and Toronto, Canada, Futran Solutions delivers innovative solutions that help businesses accelerate transformation and drive growth. To learn how Futran Solutions can support your business with tailored AWS solutions, contact us today and discover what’s possible.

