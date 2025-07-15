Toynk and Brickcraft Join Forces for Exclusive Building Block Sets Launching at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Brickcraft Futurama Glorious Golden Bender SDCC 2025 Limited Brickcraft Family Guy Brian Griffin Figure SDCC 2025 Debut Brickcraft

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop culture collectible leader Toynk and creative brick building innovator Brickcraft — known for its bold takes on iconic characters and franchises — are teaming up to launch an exclusive product line at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025. Fans can get their hands on debut and limited-edition sets at Booths #829 and #3849.Four collectible building block sets based on cult-favorite franchises will be available on-site: Futurama Gold Bender (396 pcs): This SDCC Limited set features metallic gold finishes and exclusive packaging. (2,000 units available)• Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy (240 pcs): Creepy meets cute with this SDCC Limited set based on the viral horror puzzle game. (2,000 units available)• Family Guy Peter Griffin Figure (188 pcs): This SDCC Debut set is a blocky take on the bumbling patriarch. (300 units available) Family Guy Brian Griffin Figure (188 pcs): Martini in hand, the Griffin family’s sarcastic canine joins the collection for the first time ever. (300 units available)Each of these building block sets will be featured on the official SDCC Exclusives page and prominently displayed at both Toynk booth locations.Live Giveaway at SDCCTo celebrate this launch, Toynk and Brickcraft are hosting a giveaway at the show. A select group of lucky attendees will win full sets of the Futurama Gold Bender and Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy exclusives.Fans can enter by submitting their email address at the designated Toynk booths. Participants can boost their odds with bonus entries by following Brickcraft or Toynk on Instagram and TikTok. Winners will be notified via the email used for entry on August 1.Don’t miss your chance to snag these exclusives at SDCC — and maybe even walk away a winner. Visit Toynk and Brickcraft at Booths #829 and #3849.All new episodes of The Family Guy air on Thursdays this Summer on FOX and stream next day on Hulu . Seasons 1-22 are available to stream now on Hulu.All twelve seasons of Futurama are available for streaming on Hulu.

