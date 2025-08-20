Intelligent Waves’ CTO Unveils Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environments (EPCE): Solving Warfighter’s Comms Challenge

Marqus Hutchinson, CTO of Intelligent Waves Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025

Intelligent Waves’ CTO Unveils Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environments (EPCE): Solving the Warfighter’s Coalition Communication Challenge at DAFITC 2025

With Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environments (EPCE), the DoD and allied partners gain a tactical advantage, sharing mission-critical data securely, at speed, without compromise.” — Marqus Hutchinson, CTO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW) , a leading IT systems integrator delivering mission-focused solutions to the Department of Defense, announced today that Chief Technology Officer Marqus Hutchinson will provide a presentation at the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower (DAFITC) event in Montgomery, Alabama, August 25-27, 2025. Hutchinson's session, titled “Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environments (EPCE): Tactical Zero Trust for Coalition Communications,” will highlight a breakthrough solution for the Air Force’s key challenge: secure coalition collaboration in joint, multi-domain operations.Driving Zero Trust for the WarfighterAs cyber threats intensify and missions become increasingly coalition-dependent, EPCE introduces a zero-trust-aligned, rapidly deployable mission environment that requires no hardware exchange and leaves no data at rest. By leveraging Digital Enterprise Network’s (DENet) Ubiquitous Hidden Core (UHC) for resilient, obfuscated multi-path connectivity and Hypori’s virtual mobile infrastructure for isolated data environments, EPCE directly supports the Department of Defense’s CJADC2 imperatives for secure, time-sensitive coalition operations.“Coalition missions demand communications that are trusted, secure, and flexible,” said Marqus Hutchinson, CTO of Intelligent Waves . “With EPCE, the DoD and allied partners gain a tactical advantage, sharing mission-critical data securely, at speed, and without compromise, even in contested environments.”About DAFITC 2025DAFITC is the Department of the Air Force’s premier IT and Cyberpower training and education event. It convenes top Air Force leaders, government officials, and industry innovators to tackle today’s most pressing cyber and IT challenges.About Intelligent Waves:Intelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at www.intelligentwaves.com Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein Group, Inc.703-385-8178Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

