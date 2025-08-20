Intelligent Waves’ CTO Unveils Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environments (EPCE): Solving Warfighter’s Comms Challenge
Intelligent Waves’ CTO Unveils Ephemeral Partner Collaboration Environments (EPCE): Solving the Warfighter’s Coalition Communication Challenge at DAFITC 2025
Driving Zero Trust for the Warfighter
As cyber threats intensify and missions become increasingly coalition-dependent, EPCE introduces a zero-trust-aligned, rapidly deployable mission environment that requires no hardware exchange and leaves no data at rest. By leveraging Digital Enterprise Network’s (DENet) Ubiquitous Hidden Core (UHC) for resilient, obfuscated multi-path connectivity and Hypori’s virtual mobile infrastructure for isolated data environments, EPCE directly supports the Department of Defense’s CJADC2 imperatives for secure, time-sensitive coalition operations.
“Coalition missions demand communications that are trusted, secure, and flexible,” said Marqus Hutchinson, CTO of Intelligent Waves. “With EPCE, the DoD and allied partners gain a tactical advantage, sharing mission-critical data securely, at speed, and without compromise, even in contested environments.”
About DAFITC 2025
DAFITC is the Department of the Air Force’s premier IT and Cyberpower training and education event. It convenes top Air Force leaders, government officials, and industry innovators to tackle today’s most pressing cyber and IT challenges.
About Intelligent Waves:
Intelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at www.intelligentwaves.com
Media Contact:
Gal Borenstein, CEO
The Borenstein Group, Inc.
703-385-8178
Gal@BorensteinGroup.com
Jenny Pittman
Intelligent Waves
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.