Arbor Ridge Brings Timeless Homes to Conway–Myrtle Beach Line with September 10 Ribbon Cutting

Ribbon cutting set for Sept. 10 at Arbor Ridge, a boutique community near CCU and Conway Medical Center with homes ready to tour now.

We packed these homes with the same finishes and attention to detail we use in our luxury builds.” — Charlie Hewitt, Howell Homes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us as we celebrate the official ribbon cutting for Arbor Ridge , a boutique new home community located just off Myrtle Ridge Drive on the Conway–Myrtle Beach line. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 10, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, and is open to the public, local professionals, and community partners.Guests will have the opportunity to tour four completed homes, each offering a different floor plan and interior design. Complimentary lunch and adult refreshments will be served.“We are incredibly excited to be marketing Arbor Ridge,” said Jason Ellis, Broker-in-Charge of JTE Real Estate “This community offers something truly special. The location is unbeatable, sitting right between Conway and Myrtle Beach, with direct access to Coastal Carolina University, Conway Medical Center, grocery stores, and downtown Conway. The beach is just a short drive away. We believe Arbor Ridge fills a real need for buyers who want convenience, value, and long-term livability. We’ve also seen early interest from families with students at CCU who are looking for a smarter housing alternative — something with more privacy, more space, and long-term upside.”Charlie Hewitt of Howell Homes added:“We’re proud to bring this project to life in partnership with Blue Wave Homes. Together, we’ve created a product that reflects our shared commitment to craftsmanship and lasting value. We packed these homes with the same upgrades, finishes, and construction details we use in our custom homes. Arbor Ridge delivers timeless homes that will hold their appeal for years to come.”Arbor Ridge includes a total of 18 homes with a mix of versatile three- and four-bedroom designs. The first four homes are complete and ready to tour. Four additional homes are under construction and expected to be finished by late fall. Ten buildable lots remain for buyers who want to personalize their floor plan and finishes.This community was thoughtfully designed to offer more than just homes.Features include:👉 Community gazebo area with seating for cookouts, gatherings, or games👉 Multiple green spaces with upgraded landscaping and garden potential👉 Ample additional parking for residents and guests👉 Street lighting for curb appeal and added security👉 Privacy fencing along and adjacent to Myrtle Ridge Drive👉 HOA-maintained lawn care for a low-maintenance lifestyleWhether you're looking for a full-time residence, a seasonal coastal retreat, or a long-term investment close to campus and healthcare services, Arbor Ridge delivers flexibility, quality, and location that’s hard to match.📍 Getting There: Because Arbor Ridge is a brand-new community, some GPS systems may not recognize the address yet. The easiest way to find us is by taking Highway 501 or Highway 544 to Myrtle Ridge Road. Once you’re on Myrtle Ridge, you can’t miss us.✅ You can also search “Arbor Ridge Conway SC” on Google Maps.📞 Contact: Jason Ellis at 843-222-2672 via phone, text, or email to RSVP or schedule a tour.This event is proudly hosted by Jason Ellis of JTE Real Estate and co-hosted by Kris Davis with Neighborhood Loans.

YouTube Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.