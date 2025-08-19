Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Southeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred in Southeast in 2024.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 8:33 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 4800 block of F Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  

On Monday, August 18, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 49-year-old Dennis Christie, of Baltimore, MD. Christie was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)

CCN: 24060389

###

