Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 18, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 18, 2025, include the following:

Wednesday, August 20 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the funeral service for Trooper First Class Dennis D. Ricks, Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Note: The funeral service is open to the media; additional guidelines will be provided by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Thursday, August 21 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to celebrate its new headquarters with a flag raising and ribbon cutting, 260 D. Epting Lane, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, August 21 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Bi-Monthly Luncheon, Omar Shrine Convention Center, 176 Patriots Point Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC.

Thursday, August 21 at 5:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Spartanburg Area Citadel Club, Country Club of Spartanburg, 2500 Country Club Road, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: August 11, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 11, 2025 included:

Monday, August 11

12:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional delegation.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Susan Elkins, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster received The Guardian of Forestry Award from the South Carolina Forestry Association, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Grand Opening of the MUSC Health Jean and Hugh K. Leatherman Behavioral Care Pavilion, 121 East Cedar Street, Florence, S.C.

6:45 PM: Agency meeting.

Tuesday, August 12

12:35 PM: Policy call.

2:45 PM: Constituent call.

4:50 PM: Call with U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

Wednesday, August 13

9:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to John Folsom.

1:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional delegation.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, August 14

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the I-95 Widening Groundbreaking, Hardeeville Welcome Center, 4968 Jasper Highway, Hardeeville, S.C.

2:30 PM: Call with Rear Admiral Adam Chamie, United States Coast Guard Southeast District.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, August 15

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Francis Beidler Forest, The Audubon Center at Francis Beidler Forest, 336 Sanctuary Road, Harleyville, S.C.

Saturday, August 16

3:58 PM: Policy call.

Sunday, August 17

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.