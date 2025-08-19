Trish Siedlik Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Coach Trish Siedlik as part of its 2025 recognition for her exceptional contributions to collegiate athletics and leadership in women’s sports. Trish Siedlik, Head Volleyball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Bellevue University, has spent nearly 20 years transforming the Bruins’ volleyball program into one of the most respected in the NAIA. Known for her strategic leadership, competitive drive, and deep commitment to her players’ success on and off the court, Siedlik has guided her teams to consistent championship-level performances and record-breaking seasons.Entering her 20th season at the helm in 2025, Siedlik has taken the Bruins to the NAIA National Tournament in 16 of the past 18 seasons, including a historic runner-up finish in 2024—the best showing in program history. That season, Bellevue finished with an impressive 32-5 record, capturing both the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) regular season and post-season tournament titles. The team’s second-place national ranking was another first for the program. In recognition of her exceptional leadership, Siedlik was honored as both the NAIA and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Coach of the Year.Promoted in July 2020 to Assistant Athletic Director for Events and Banquets, Siedlik’s influence extends well beyond the volleyball court. She plays an integral role in shaping the broader vision of Bellevue University’s athletics, helping to ensure that the school’s sports programs grow in excellence and reach.Her coaching statistics speak for themselves: a 540-200 (.730) record in 19 seasons at Bellevue, and a 664-221 (.750) overall record across her 23-year collegiate coaching career. Among active NAIA coaches, her winning percentage ranks sixth, and her total wins place her fourth.Season after season, Siedlik’s leadership has kept Bellevue among the elite. In 2023, the Bruins earned their eighth-straight NAIA National Tournament appearance, finishing 26-10 and ranking No. 18 nationally. In 2022, her team went 28-8 and 13-1 in conference play, sharing the NSAA regular-season crown and closing the year ranked No. 14. The 2021 season saw Bellevue reach the NAIA National Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2000, ending with a 26-8 record and a No. 9 national ranking.Even during the challenges of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Siedlik led her team to its first-ever NSAA regular-season title and was named NSAA Coach of the Year. That year’s squad posted a 17-7 overall record and was ranked No. 18 nationally.Her history of success goes back even further. In 2019, Bellevue went 28-10, finishing the year ranked No. 19. The 2016 Bruins won 32 games—then the fourth-highest single-season total in school history—and reached the national tournament. In 2013, Siedlik earned her ninth MCAC Coach of the Year Award after leading the team to a 34-9 record and both regular-season and tournament titles. The year before, her squad set a school record with 36 wins.Before her tenure at Bellevue, Siedlik built an equally impressive record at the College of Saint Mary (CSM) in Omaha from 2002-2005. In just four seasons, she guided the Flames to a 124-21 record, including an astounding 60-3 conference record. Her teams won four MCAC regular-season and tournament titles, two Region IV championships, and reached the NAIA National Tournament three times, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2004.Over the course of her career in the MCAC, Siedlik won 10 regular-season league titles and 11 conference tournament championships. Her teams reached the MCAC Tournament final in 12 of her 13 seasons in the conference, winning 11 of those matches.Siedlik’s players have earned 42 NAIA All-American honors, 96 first-team all-conference selections, and 15 conference Player of the Year awards. She has coached 59 all-region athletes and 75 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, reflecting her belief in the importance of academic success alongside athletic achievement.In addition to her collegiate coaching, Siedlik served as head coach for the Great Plains Tornados during their inaugural 2013 season in a semi-professional league sanctioned by USA Volleyball. The team was composed of former collegiate athletes and she further showcased her ability to inspire and develop elite talent.Her own playing career laid the foundation for her coaching philosophy. As a standout at CSM from 1995-1998, Siedlik earned MCAC Player of the Year honors in 1997 and was named an honorable mention All-American. She graduated in 1999 with a Degree in Computer Graphics and later earned a Master’s Degree from Bellevue University.Away from the court, Siedlik is equally dedicated to her family. She is married to Michael Siedlik Jr., a member of the Omaha Fire Department, and together they have three children—sons Brandon and Luke, and daughter Mandy.Under her leadership, Bellevue’s volleyball program has evolved into a dominant force both in the conference and on the national stage. She is known not only for her ability to produce winning teams but also for fostering a culture of discipline, resilience, and camaraderie.Her record, her accolades, and her enduring passion for the sport all point to one truth: Trish Siedlik is not only shaping a legacy at Bellevue University—she’s shaping lives, one set, one match, and one season at a time.Learn More about Trish Siedlik:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/trish-siedlik or through Bellevue University Athletics, https://www.bubruins.com/sports/wvball/coaches/siedliktrish Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

