People Tech Enterprise Launches THINQX: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Mobility Through MASS

THINQX Launch THINQX Team

People Tech Enterprise launches THINQX, India's first Al-powered EV under MASS, redefining mobility with smart, safe, subscription-based rides.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step toward redefining India’s mobility landscape, People Tech Enterprise , under the visionary leadership of Founder & CEO T.G. Vishwa Prasad, unveiled THINQX, an AI-powered electric two-wheeler, as the flagship product of its pioneering platform — MASS (Mobility As Subscription Service). The launch marks a landmark moment for India’s EV and smart transportation ecosystem.Held at the company’s state-of-the-art campus in Hyderabad, the launch event witnessed the unveiling of the MASS brand identity and THINQX by three eminent ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:Mr. D. Sridhar Babu Garu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of TelanganaMr. T.G. Bharath Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing, Government of Andhra PradeshMr. Nadendla Manohar Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Government of Andhra PradeshTHINQX: Smart. Sustainable. Subscription-Based.THINQX is designed specifically for India’s unique transport challenges, offering gig workers, delivery professionals, and everyday commuters a next-gen, AI-integrated electric two-wheeler on a simple subscription model. Its rugged yet intelligent design makes it adaptable for various terrains and user needs.MASS: Mobility as a Subscription ServiceThe MASS initiative represents People Tech Enterprise’s larger mission: to democratize mobility, moving away from ownership to intelligent access. THINQX is just the first step in building a future-ready ecosystem powered by innovation, flexibility, and sustainability.The Founder’s Vision: Speaking at the event, T.G. Vishwa Prasad, Founder & CEO of People Tech Enterprise, shared:“With THINQX, we are not just launching a vehicle—we are launching a movement. MASS will change how India thinks about transportation. We are proud to lead this change, and we are committed to building India’s first fully integrated Mobility Valley in Andhra Pradesh — a hub for EV innovation, manufacturing, and mobility intelligence.”The Revolution in MASSSpeaking on the occasion, AkellaRavikiran, CTO & Chief Architect of THINQX, shared: “India is a land of seekers — where thinking, learning, and adapting are in our DNA. That is exactly what Thinqx stands for: bringing that spirit of innovation into mobility. Through the ThinqxVerse, built on Artificial and Applied Intelligence, we are creating smart, connected rides that learn from every journey. With the power of apps, bikes, cloud, data, and edge technologies, Thinqx is redefining performance, safety, and the future of mobility.”Key Highlights:100% Made in India: Showcasing domestic design, engineering, and manufacturing excellence.Smart by Design: Equipped with digital clusters, AI-powered controls, and real-time telemetry.Socially Relevant: Aimed at empowering gig workers, rural entrepreneurs, and delivery personnel.Part of the Mobility Valley: THINQX is the first innovation from the upcoming Mobility Valley, India’s first integrated EV ecosystem being developed by People Tech.About People Tech EnterpriseFounded by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, People Tech Enterprise is one of India’s most forward-looking technology companies, with a legacy of driving innovation across software, manufacturing, and intelligent infrastructure. With MASS, the company is taking a bold leap into smart mobility, with the goal of building inclusive, intelligent, and accessible transport solutions for every Indian.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.