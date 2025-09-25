Governor’s Medal Honors Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi for Excellence in Blockchain Research

Governor’s Medal Awarded to Dr Raghavendra Hunasgi Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi receiving the honor

From co-founding a Web3 unicorn to leading India’s first public listed Web3 company, Dr. Hunasgi continues to drive innovation in blockchain.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA , INDIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a proud moment for India’s research and innovation community, Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi has been awarded the Governor’s Medal for his exceptional contributions in the field of Blockchain and Open Innovation. This distinguished honor is awarded annually to only three researchers across the nation at Chitkara University, recognizing path-breaking work in their respective areas of expertise.The recognition cements Dr. Hunasgi’s position as one of the country’s leading visionaries in blockchain and Web3 technology, a field that continues to reshape industries, economies, and governance models worldwide.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hunasgi expressed heartfelt gratitude: “It is a massive privilege and honor to receive the Governor’s Medal for my work in Blockchain and Open Innovation. Beyond personal recognition, I see this award as a step forward in building India’s position as a hub for technological leadership. I truly hope this inspires and enables us to promote a strong culture of innovation in Blockchain that empowers businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities alike.”Dr. Hunasgi stands at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution, shaping the future of how economies, enterprises, and individuals engage with digital ecosystems.- As Co-founder and Executive of a pioneering Web3 unicorn, he redefined B2B cross-border settlements and helped the venture scale into a multi-billion-dollar success story.- Today, he serves as CEO and Executive Board Member of String Metaverse, India’s first publicly listed Web3 company. Under his leadership, the firm is charting next-generation breakthroughs in tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain-driven gaming worlds.- Beyond entrepreneurship, his research in Open Innovation underscores a clear vision: innovation-led cultures are not just catalysts for performance but cornerstones of digital transformation and corporate trust in the new economy.Through his career, Dr. Hunasgi has consistently worked to combine academic insights with industry applications, ensuring that blockchain moves beyond hype into solving real-world challenges.Dr. Hunasgi’s journey reflects the broader trajectory of India’s growing Web3 ecosystem. With India emerging as a powerhouse of digital talent, blockchain innovation presents an opportunity to redefine financial systems, enhance transparency, and empower creators and enterprises.With this honor, Dr. Hunasgi reaffirms his commitment to nurturing India’s innovation landscape. His focus remains on empowering startups, scaling enterprises, and creating pathways for blockchain technology to integrate into mainstream business and society.“This award is not just about me—it is about the future we are building. It is about the startups striving to create solutions, the students exploring blockchain, and the entrepreneurs taking bold risks. Together, we can make India a beacon of innovation for the world,” Dr. Hunasgi added.About the Governor’s MedalThe Governor’s Medal is one of the most prestigious recognitions conferred by the Chitkara University, this award was instilled by Governor to celebrate academic excellence, research impact, and innovation leadership, honoring only three individuals annually across India. The award represents acknowledgment of groundbreaking contributions that have the potential to transform industries and society at large.About Dr. Raghavendra HunasgiDr. Raghavendra Hunasgi is a renowned entrepreneur, researcher, and global thought leader in Blockchain. With decades of experience in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, he has played pivotal roles in building billion-dollar businesses, writing influential research, and mentoring future leaders.• Former Co-founder & CMO of Zeebu, the world’s first on-chain clearing house and Web3 unicorn.• CEO & Executive Board Member at String Metaverse, India’s first publicly listed Web3 company.• Author of acclaimed books including Unleashing Growth, Unshackle your Team, and The Integrated Marketing Handbook.• Awarded for contributions in open innovation, digital marketing, and blockchain research.About String MetaverseString Metaverse Limited (BSE: META) is the first Web3-native company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, uniquely positioned at the convergence of gaming, fintech infrastructure, and blockchain-enabled financial services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.