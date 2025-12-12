String Metaverse Emerges as a Global Leader in Tokenized Markets

String Metaverse Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, CEO String Metaverse Ltd. Team String Metaverse

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of tokenized stocks marks a defining moment in the evolution of global financial markets, officially signaling the transition from legacy, closed financial systems to open, programmable, and borderless capital markets.While much of the world is only beginning to explore tokenization, String Metaverse has already spent the last two years building, scaling, and operating this future at global scale.String Metaverse today stands as the global leader in tokenized blue-chip equity markets on Solana, actively making markets, providing deep liquidity, and generating real on-chain yields across some of the most important assets in the modern economy — including Tesla, Nvidia, Google, Robinhood, Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Circle, and Gold (XAU).Unlike traditional markets constrained by banking hours, intermediaries, and jurisdictional barriers, String Metaverse operates 24/7 programmable markets powered by smart contracts, automated market makers (AMMs), high-frequency trading (HFT) infrastructure, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).“The SEC’s approval of tokenized stocks is not just a regulatory milestone — it is the official confirmation that the future of global markets is on-chain,” said Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, CEO of String Metaverse.“While the world is waking up to tokenization today, String Metaverse has been building and operating this future for years. We are not reacting to regulation — we are already years ahead of it.”Already Scaling What Others Are Just AnnouncingString Metaverse’s infrastructure today powers a new class of financial assets that are:Tokenized and fractionalYield-generatingGlobally accessibleSettled in real timeFully programmable via smart contractsThrough its live AMM yield pools and liquidity engines, String Metaverse is enabling a financial system without traditional banks, without restricted exchanges, and without borders — replacing legacy clearing houses, brokers, and middlemen with transparent, automated, and trust-minimized systems.“Tokenization is a trillion-dollar opportunity,” added Dr. Hunasgi. “Real-time settlement will replace clearing houses. Liquidity providers will replace traditional brokers. Smart contracts will replace middlemen. In this new world, String Metaverse is the liquidity layer, the infrastructure layer, and the yield layer.”With over 5 million users, active tokenization rails, live AMM yield pools, and DePIN-powered compute infrastructure, String Metaverse has already become the largest real-world asset (RWA) tokenization engine on Solana.The SEC’s decision serves as a global validation of what the company has long believed and executed upon: the traditional financial system is approaching its end, and tokenized global markets are rapidly taking its place.“We are not following a trend — we are defining it,” Dr. Hunasgi concluded.“The old financial system is ending. Tokenized global markets are beginning. And String Metaverse is leading the world into that era.”Live liquidity pools and on-chain markets can be viewed here:About String MetaverseString Metaverse is a global Web3 infrastructure company building the next generation of financial markets through tokenization, real-time settlement, and decentralized liquidity. Operating across tokenized equities, RWAs, DePIN compute infrastructure, and high-performance trading systems, String Metaverse is redefining how capital markets function in a borderless, always-on digital economy.

