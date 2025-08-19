Bridge strike closes White River Bridge on SR 410 between Buckley and Enumclaw until further notice

BUCKLEY – The White River Bridge on State Route 410 between Buckley and Enumclaw is closed in both directions until further notice following a bridge strike on Monday, Aug. 18, that caused extensive damage to the structure.

Three bridge inspection crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation are on site conducting a detailed assessment and inspection of the bridge. The bridge will remain closed while engineers analyze the damage and determine the next steps.

A full closure is in place on both ends of the bridge, which means traffic, pedestrians and bicycles are not allowed. A signed detour is in place directing travelers around the closure using State Routes 164, 18, 167 and 410. Travelers should allow for extra time as this detour can add up to 45 minutes of travel.

The White River Bridge is a steel truss bridge built in 1949. It carries an average of 22,099 vehicles each day. WSDOT bridges are inspected on a two-year cycle. The last inspection of this bridge took place in April 2025, and the bridge was determined to be in fair condition. A bridge is expected to have a service life of 75 years based on current standards. The average age of state-owned vehicular bridges is 51 years.

WSDOT will continue to provide updates. In addition to the real-time travel map, information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.