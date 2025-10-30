Input needed for proposed roundabout, fish passage project on Waaga Way (SR 303) near Silverdale
SILVERDALE – The Washington State Department of Transportation is proposing a new roundabout at Northeast Waaga Way (State Route 303) and Central Valley Road Northeast. The work is part of a project to remove multiple barriers to fish migration under the highway.
The approach using the roundabout will have multiple benefits, including:
- Provide a transition that slows traffic east of the overpass.
- Shorten the overall construction timeline.
- Reduce the overall cost.
- Improve natural habitat for fish and wildlife.
Two open houses – one online and another in-person – are an opportunity to learn about WSDOT fish barrier removal efforts, ask questions and provide feedback.
There is no formal presentation during the in-person open house. Participants can ask questions directly to WSDOT engineers. People can come and go as they please during the two-hour event.
Online open house
When: Now through Friday, Dec. 12
Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov
Details: Information is available online 24/7
In-person open house
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
Where: Fairview Middle School Gym
8107 Central Valley Road NE, Bremerton, WA
Details: The in-person open house will have the same information as the online open house. Project team members will be available to explain the project, answer questions and take comments. A Spanish translator will be present.
Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service. Visit the Department of Commerce website to find the nearest drive-in WiFi hotspot.
Free WiFi access is available for people who wish to participate in the online open house:
- Kitsap Regional Library, 3650 NW Anderson Hill Road, Suite 101, Silverdale, WA 98383
