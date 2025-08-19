Attorney Keith Anthony Takes New Name: Mission Focus Legal Group

Groton, Connecticut – Attorney Keith Anthony’s legal practice has undergone a name change. He and his team will continue to offer top-of-the-line legal services to clients in Connecticut and beyond, but they will now operate as Mission Focus Legal Group.

The team’s goals are unchanged. Instead, the new name emphasizes what Attorney Anthony has always done when offering his legal services: handling every client and every case with mission focus.

Mission Focus Legal Group will continue to prioritize efforts to provide personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and military defense services to clients in need of support. Clients can still count on Attorney Anthony’s vast experience in state, federal, military, and tribal courts to see their cases through from start to finish.

Clients will see evidence of the name change on all of Attorney Anthony’s social media. The new website for Mission Focus Legal Group can be found at the following URL: https://mflgct.com.

Mission Focus Legal Group invites anyone who is struggling to understand their rights under the law to book a case consultation with a firm representative through its online portal or by calling the Groton or Guilford offices. The firm’s representatives can offer consultations wherever it is convenient for clients, including over digital platforms like Zoom.

The firm will continue to offer its personal injury services on a contingency fee basis as well, which means that personal injury clients will not have to worry about legal fees when demanding damages from a liable party. Instead, Mission Focus Legal Group will only get paid for personal injury representation upon winning its clients the settlements that they need to recover their losses and move forward with their lives.

Mission Focus Legal Group relies on nearly four decades of combined legal experience to offer clients representation that takes their individual concerns into account. The team is excited to move forward under its new name and to continue ensuring that clients get the personalized and knowledgeable legal representation that they deserve.

Mission Focus Legal Group has offered legal support to clients throughout Groton and Guilford, Connecticut, since 2020. Lead Attorney Keith Anthony takes pride in making strategic, results-driven services available to clients in need. Attorney Anthony focuses on personal injury, family law, criminal, and military defense. He has made appearances in local and international cases, offering tried-and-tested representation in state, federal, military, and tribal courts. Every step he takes sees him fight to secure the best possible outcomes for his clients. Book a consultation with Mission Focus Legal Group today to learn more about the legal perspectives that Attorney Anthony can bring to a case.

Mission Focus Legal Group

4 Fort Hill Rd Groton, CT 06340

(860) 333-6455

keith@mflgct.com

https://mflgct.com/

