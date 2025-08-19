State Operated Shelter Open in Warrenton for Hurricane Erin Evacuees

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has opened a State Operated Shelter (SOS) in conjunction with Warren County Emergency Management for those evacuating due to Hurricane Erin. This is a pet friendly shelter that opened this morning at 8AM.

The shelter is located at: 113 Wilcox St, Warrenton NC 27589.

When evacuating make sure to bring necessities such as medications, important documents, and your emergency kit if you have one. If you are bringing a pet, please be sure to have any necessities for them as well.

Follow these guidelines when evacuating:

Listen to local media.

Fill your car with gasoline. Take only one vehicle to lower the amount of traffic.

Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.

Plan where your family will meet and go. Tell family or friends of your plans.

If possible, stay with family or friends in a safe area. Next, try a motel or hotel. As a last resort, go to a shelter. Remember, shelters are not made for comfort and should be places of last resort.

Map out your path, using major roads. If local officials suggest certain evacuation routes, use those roads

Always take pets with you when evacuating.

Don't forget emergency kits for your family and pets. Bring key family papers.

Bring extra cash. Banks may be closed, and cash tellers may not work.

Lock doors and windows before leaving your house. Unplug radios, toasters, televisions and small appliances. Be sure to turn off water, gas and power.

Ask neighbors if they need a ride.

For more information on being prepared and for updates from the State Emergency Response Team, visit ReadyNC.gov/Erin.

For road conditions visit DriveNC.gov