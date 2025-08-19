$500K Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Launches to Help Players of Failed Web3 Games

Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

Splinterlands Creates First-of-Its-Kind Recovery Fund to Rebuild Trust in GameFi

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splinterlands and SPSDAO Launch Recovery Fund to Support Players Affected by Failed Crypto Gaming ProjectsIn response to the growing number of Web3 gaming project failures, Splinterlands, in collaboration with the SPSDAO, is launching a groundbreaking Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund initiative. This long-term effort aims to support players who have been financially and emotionally impacted by the collapse of blockchain-based games.The initial funding commitments by Splinterlands and the community DAO are in excess of $500,000 at today’s prices, and have the potential to be significantly higher over the seven year life of the program. With over seven years of consistent delivery, community trust, and economic innovation, Splinterlands is taking a leadership role in restoring faith in the GameFi ecosystem.Restoring Trust and Opportunity in Web3 GamingThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is a structured, transparent, and community-powered program designed to deliver meaningful relief and engagement opportunities to players affected by the shutdown of various crypto games. It also offers a stable on-ramp into the Splinterlands ecosystem—one of the longest-running, most-played blockchain games in the world.Core Objectives:- Provide long-term relief to players from failed Web3 games- Offer fair, verified redemption through Claim Tokens- Deliver both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunitiesCommunity Funding and IncentivesThe Recovery Fund will be seeded by:- Splinterlands, SPL Community, and SPL Partner donations- SPS DAO contributions- Voluntary earnings contributions from existing playersWhy This MattersThis initiative is more than just financial relief—it’s about community restoration and setting a higher standard for the future of Crypto Gaming. By integrating compensation with active participation, Splinterlands is offering displaced players not just recovery, but renewed purpose.“This is a turning point for how we respond to failure in our industry,” said Dave McCoy, Chief Operating Officer at Splinterlands. “The Recovery Fund is about rebuilding—not just trust, but opportunity. And we’re proud to lead that charge.”About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a trailblazing blockchain game launched in 2018. Known for its strategic gameplay, decentralized ownership, and active community, it remains one of the most-played Web3 games in the world with over 4 Billion matches played. The game is governed by the SPSDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to long-term, community-driven development.Media ContactDave MccoyEmail: cgrf@splinterlands.comDisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Splinterlands and Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information, visit splinterlands.com/cgrf

Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Now Live!

