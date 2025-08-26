Council of Autism Service Providers Elects Julie Adcock to Board of Directors

Council of Autism Service Providers Lorri Unumb, Chief Executive Officer, CASP Julie Adcock, Founder & Executive Director, Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis and Therapy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has elected Julie Adcock to its board of directors. Adcock is the founder and executive director of Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy and has over 20 years’ experience in autism services.

Adcock founded Kaleidoscope in 2009, growing it from a small clinic to a state-of-the-art center serving over 50 families. She holds an M.S. in Behavior Analysis and Therapy from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and earned her BCBA credential in 2007. Her thesis regarding instructional modifications was published in Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders in 2009.

“We’re proud to have Julie join our board of directors,” said Lorri Unumb, chief executive officer of CASP. “Since joining CASP in 2023, Julie’s become one of our most active members. Earlier this year, she joined us in Washington, D.C. to advocate for people with autism. Her voice will be invaluable on the board.”

Adcock said, “I’m honored to join the board of directors. Being a CASP member has been incredibly fulfilling and an asset to my company. The opportunity to help guide the association—and deliver more value to my fellow CASP members—is really exciting.”

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of 425 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.

