Censinet Appoints James C. Foster as Board Chairman

Veteran Director Brings Proven Success Scaling Private, Public Companies to Accelerate Censinet’s Mission at the Intersection of Healthcare, Cyber GRC, and AI

I’m excited to support this next chapter of growth as we accelerate innovation and help healthcare organizations stay resilient against the evolving threat landscape.” — James C. Foster, Board Chairman of Censinet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced that James C. Foster has been appointed Board Chairman. Foster is a seasoned Board Director, Operating Partner, and CEO with over 25 years of experience building and scaling category-defining cybersecurity companies, driving multiple strategic exits, and delivering sustained growth across public and private markets."Foster brings the strategic governance experience that comes from successfully guiding multiple cybersecurity companies through high-growth phases and strategic exits," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "His leadership at ZeroFox during 30+ quarters of consecutive ARR growth, combined with his deep understanding of regulated markets and strategic distribution, provides Censinet with the seasoned oversight we need as we scale our market-leading position. Having Foster as Chairman ensures we have the right strategic guidance to accelerate our growth trajectory and continue our mission to take the risk out of healthcare."“The momentum behind Censinet is undeniable,” said James C. Foster, Board Chairman of Censinet. “Ed and the team have built a category-defining company that is reshaping how risk is measured, shared, and mitigated across the healthcare ecosystem. Censinet sits uniquely at the intersection of healthcare, GRC and cybersecurity, and AI – three of the most critical risk frontiers of our time – where adversaries are actively targeting care operations and holding essential services for ransom. I’m excited to support this next chapter of growth as we accelerate innovation and help healthcare organizations stay resilient against the evolving threat landscape.”Foster brings extensive exit experience to Censinet’s Board. He founded and served as CEO of Ciphent, scaling the company to more than 1,000 clients before its acquisition by Accuvant, where he later served as SVP and Advisory Chairman. At Accuvant, he spearheaded growth, driving revenues into the hundreds of millions of dollars, prior to its acquisition by Blackstone. As founder and CEO of ZeroFox, Foster built the company from inception into a global, multi-hundred-million-dollar SaaS leader in cybersecurity, delivering more than 30 consecutive quarters of ARR growth, executing five strategic acquisitions, and leading the company through its ultimate acquisition by Haveli Investments.In his current role as Operating Partner at NightDragon, Foster plays a direct, hands-on role in accelerating the growth of portfolio companies, leveraging operating frameworks, GTM strategies, and M&A planning to drive enterprise value. He also serves as CEO of IronCircle, a NightDragon platform investment.With deep expertise across compliance-heavy and regulated sectors, Foster has held senior leadership roles at Guardent, Foundstone/McAfee, Verisign, and within the U.S. Department of Defense. He has authored more than a dozen books, holds multiple patents, and has briefed Congress on topics including TikTok and cryptocurrency. He is also a frequent keynote speaker at leading cybersecurity events such as Black Hat and RSA.To learn more about James C. Foster and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit www.censinet.com/about/leadership-team About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #Contacts:Justyn Thompsonjthompson@censinet.com

