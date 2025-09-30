Censinet Named to TIME Magazine's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025

Company Recognized for High Performance in Health Information & Management Category

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced it has been named to TIME Magazine's inaugural World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 list. Censinet received a "High" performance indicator in the Health Information & Management category, recognizing the company's innovative approach to securing healthcare's digital ecosystem and protecting patient safety through comprehensive GRC and cyber risk management capabilities. The World's Top HealthTech Companies ranking aims to highlight health technology companies that drive innovation, enhance accessibility, and contribute to building a more effective and sustainable healthcare system. The comprehensive evaluation methodology examined companies across financial stability, public perception, and digital engagement to identify those making the most significant impact on global health outcomes."We are honored to be recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the world's top health technology companies," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "This recognition validates our mission to take the risk out of healthcare and reflects the critical importance of cybersecurity in protecting patient care and data across the healthcare ecosystem. As healthcare becomes increasingly digitized and interconnected, robust risk management platforms like Censinet RiskOps™ are essential to ensuring that innovation advances safely and securely, ultimately enabling healthcare organizations to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care."TIME partnered with Statista to conduct a comprehensive global analysis of companies delivering the most impactful technologies to improve healthcare. The ranking evaluated 400 companies worldwide across three key metrics: financial performance (50%), reputation analysis (30%), and online engagement (20%). Companies were classified into six healthcare technology categories based on the services they provide and their contribution to a more effective and sustainable healthcare system.The TIME recognition comes as healthcare organizations face escalating cyber threats and increasing regulatory pressures, making comprehensive risk management more critical than ever. Recent industry data shows that third-party breaches continue to increase year-over-year, with 70% of total healthcare records breached in 2023 occurring at business associates. Censinet's cloud-based risk exchange enables healthcare organizations to work collaboratively to identify, assess, and mitigate these risks while maintaining operational efficiency.Censinet was recognized in the Health Information & Management category, which also includes providers of secure digital platforms for the storage, management, and exchange of electronic health records, as well as digital tools that enhance clinical workflows and optimize healthcare service delivery. According to TIME's analysis, companies focusing on AI & Data Analytics earned the most high-ranking scores, reflecting the current emphasis on using health data to improve everything from disease screening to diagnostics and treatment matching. This trend aligns with Censinet's strategic investments in AI-powered risk management capabilities through its Censinet AITM infrastructure, which automates critical risk assessment workflows while ensuring customer data remains secure and protected.To view the complete TIME Magazine World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 report, click here About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

