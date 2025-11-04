Censinet CEO and Founder to Address AI Security and Healthcare Resilience at AIMed25

Cyber Risk Expert to Participate in Two Panels and Host Live Podcast Interviews with Attendees on Challenges and Opportunities for AI in Healthcare

I’m honored to help advance the conversation around AI security and healthcare resilience at AIMed25” — Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Ed Gaudet, will participate in two executive panels and host live recordings of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast in partnership with Outcomes Rocket at AIMed25 . Across these engagements, Gaudet will explore the risks and rewards of applying AI in medicine and care delivery, and share practical strategies for strengthening AI security, trust, and resilience across healthcare.On Tuesday, November 11, 11:30 AM–12:00 PM (PT) in Seaport F, Gaudet will join the panel “AI Security, Trust, and the Future of Healthcare Resilience,” sponsored by the Trustworthy Technology & Innovation Consortium (TTIC) and moderated by Sherri Douville, CEO of Medigram. Other panelists include Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam, and Anahi Santiago, CISO at ChristianaCare. The session closes the loop on how executive leadership across security, infrastructure, and AI pipelines must align to maintain resilience in the face of outages, adversarial threats, and operational shocks. More information: https://aimed.swoogo.com/aimed25/8350420 Gaudet will also speak on Wednesday, November 12, 11:30 AM–12:00 PM (PT) in the Cybersecurity in AI-Enabled Healthcare module on the panel “The Great AI Heist: Healthcare Cybersecurity in the Age of AI,” where leaders from healthcare, technology, and policy will share insights on protecting patient data and maintaining trust in an increasingly digital world.Throughout the conference, Gaudet and Saul Marquez, CEO of Outcomes Rocket, will host live Risk Never Sleeps podcast interviews, spotlighting real-world stories and lessons learned at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and clinical operations.“I’m honored to help advance the conversation around AI security and healthcare resilience at AIMed25,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As AI becomes embedded across medicine and care delivery, leaders must unify security, infrastructure, and governance to protect patient safety and maintain trust. These discussions will focus on pragmatic steps healthcare organizations can take today to reduce risk, improve performance, and take the risk out of healthcare.”AIMed25 convenes leaders across medicine, data science, health systems, and technology to accelerate the safe and effective adoption of AI in healthcare. The program features keynotes, panel discussions, and hands-on sessions focused on improving outcomes, operations, and patient experience through responsible innovation. Learn more at https://aimed.swoogo.com/aimed25/8739597 About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more at censinet.com.# # #

