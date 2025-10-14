Censinet CCO Cambrey Ware Named to University of Tennessee’s Haslam Healthcare Distinguished Fellows Program

University of Tennessee’s Healthcare Distinguished Fellows Program Recognizes Ware for Healthcare Leadership Excellence and Industry Innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced that Chief Commercial Officer Cambrey Ware has been selected to join the prestigious Haslam Healthcare Distinguished Fellows Program at the University of Tennessee's James A. Haslam II College of Business. The invitation-only program recognizes exceptional healthcare leaders and alumni who demonstrate outstanding achievements in strengthening business acumen, leadership development, and industry innovation."Cambrey's accomplishments in the healthcare industry are truly impressive, and her proven ability to scale healthcare technology companies while building high-performing teams makes her an ideal Healthcare Distinguished Fellow," said Kate Atchley, Ph.D., Executive Director of Healthcare Division at the University of Tennessee's Graduate & Executive Education. "Her expertise in healthcare cybersecurity and risk management, combined with her track record of accelerating revenue growth and driving strategic partnerships, will provide invaluable insights to our students and curriculum development. Not only are we honored to have such a distinguished leader represent the caliber of excellence our program cultivates, we are equally proud to call her a VFL."As healthcare organizations face escalating cyber threats and increasing regulatory pressures, strong commercial leadership has become critical to advancing cybersecurity solutions that protect patient safety and care delivery. The Healthcare Distinguished Fellows Program supports the university's Professional Executive MBA and Healthcare Leadership executive education efforts through continued engagement, thought leadership, and collaboration with industry experts who have demonstrated exceptional success in their respective fields."As a proud alumni of the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, I'm deeply honored to be selected for the Haslam Healthcare Distinguished Fellows Program and contribute to the development of future healthcare leaders," said Cambrey Ware, Chief Commercial Officer of Censinet. "As high-impact cyberattacks continue to escalate and threaten patient care across the healthcare ecosystem, there has never been a more critical time to drive innovation and education in healthcare cybersecurity. I look forward to sharing insights from our work at Censinet and collaborating with fellow healthcare leaders to strengthen the industry's ability to protect patients and advance care delivery in an increasingly complex threat environment."As a Healthcare Distinguished Fellow, Ware will serve a two-year term beginning October 1, 2025, providing subject matter expertise and advising as part of the program's Organizational Action Project, contributing to curriculum and program development, speaking with current Executive MBA students during residence periods, and serving as an ambassador for prospective students. The Fellows convene virtually twice annually and play a vital role in shaping the future of the university's healthcare leadership education initiatives.Ware brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology sales and commercial leadership to her role at Censinet, with a proven track record of accelerating revenue, scaling growth, and building strategic partnerships. She holds an MBA in Healthcare Leadership from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee and previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Protenus and Chief Growth Officer at Lirio, where she delivered significant revenue growth and successful business outcomes.The Haslam Healthcare Distinguished Fellows Program is designed to support and elevate the university's healthcare leadership executive education efforts by engaging accomplished alumni and industry leaders who continue to drive innovation and excellence across the healthcare sector.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

