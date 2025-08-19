Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Siboniso Duma hand over houses to 2022 flood victims, 19 to 20 Aug

The Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane, together with KZN MEC for Human Settlements and Transport Siboniso Duma, and Mayors of eThekwini, Umgungundlovu District, and uMsunduzi Municipalities, Cllr Cyril Xaba, Cllr Mzi Zuma, and Cllr Mzimkhulu Thebolla will, from 19-20 August 2025, hand over houses to 2022 flood victims.

This is part of a two-day Operation Siyahlola to assess interventions made in response to disasters that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including Impendle, Umsunduzi and eThekwini Municipalities.

Central to the planned Operation Siyahlola is the delivery of permanent houses to families affected by disasters in eThekwini and uMsunduzi Municipalities. At Impendle Local Municipality, a contractor will be introduced to build permanent homes for the disaster victims.

Working with all stakeholders, including traditional leaders and community members, the government is convinced that interventions aimed at settling all flood victims will continue to yield positive results.

Minister Simelane and the provincial government will also hand over title deeds as part of the government-wide campaign to register and handover 80 000 title deeds by 2029, thus unlocking over 16 billion asset value.

Details are as follows:

Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Activity 1: Engagement with flood victims and introduction of a contractor to build houses

Time: 09h00

Venue: Impendle Local Municipality (Arrival place)

Activity 2: Handover of housing units to 2022 flood victims

Time: 12h00

Venue: Copsville, uMsunduzi Municipality

Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Activity 1: Illovo Infill Housing Project (Handover of housing units to 2022 flood victims)

Time: 10h30

Venue: Illovo housing project, eThekwini Municipality

Activity 2: Handover of Cator Crest Housing Project

Time: 11h00

Venue: Cator Crest, eThekwini Municipality

Activity 3: Community engagement and title deeds handover

Time: 12h00

Venue: Cator Crest Sports Field

Day 3: Keynote address at teh SALGA Urban Forum

Time: 09h00

Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, eThekwini

Day 4: Title dees handover

Time: 09h00

Venue: Mandeni Local Municipality

