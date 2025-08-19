Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,955 in the last 365 days.

Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Siboniso Duma hand over houses to 2022 flood victims, 19 to 20 Aug

The Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane, together with KZN MEC for Human Settlements and Transport Siboniso Duma, and Mayors of eThekwini, Umgungundlovu District, and uMsunduzi Municipalities, Cllr Cyril Xaba, Cllr Mzi Zuma, and Cllr Mzimkhulu Thebolla will, from 19-20 August 2025, hand over houses to 2022 flood victims.

This is part of a two-day Operation Siyahlola to assess interventions made in response to disasters that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including Impendle, Umsunduzi and eThekwini Municipalities.

Central to the planned Operation Siyahlola is the delivery of permanent houses to families affected by disasters in eThekwini and uMsunduzi Municipalities. At Impendle Local Municipality, a contractor will be introduced to build permanent homes for the disaster victims.

Working with all stakeholders, including traditional leaders and community members, the government is convinced that interventions aimed at settling all flood victims will continue to yield positive results.

Minister Simelane and the provincial government will also hand over title deeds as part of the government-wide campaign to register and handover 80 000 title deeds by 2029, thus unlocking over 16 billion asset value.

Details are as follows:

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 

Activity 1: Engagement with flood victims and introduction of a contractor to build houses 
Time: 09h00 
Venue: Impendle Local Municipality (Arrival place)

Activity 2: Handover of housing units to 2022 flood victims 
Time: 12h00 
Venue: Copsville, uMsunduzi Municipality

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 

Activity 1: Illovo Infill Housing Project (Handover of housing units to 2022 flood victims) 
Time: 10h30 
Venue: Illovo housing project, eThekwini Municipality

Activity 2: Handover of Cator Crest Housing Project 
Time: 11h00 
Venue: Cator Crest, eThekwini Municipality

Activity 3: Community engagement and title deeds handover 
Time: 12h00 
Venue: Cator Crest Sports Field

Day 3: Keynote address at teh SALGA Urban Forum
Time: 09h00 
Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, eThekwini

Day 4: Title dees handover
Time: 09h00 
Venue: Mandeni Local Municipality

Enquiries: 

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 077 410 5050 
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za 

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, Spokesperson to the MEC of Human Settlements and Transport 
Cell: 082 375 4742

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Siboniso Duma hand over houses to 2022 flood victims, 19 to 20 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more