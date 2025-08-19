Premier Lazarus Mokgosi conducts Phase 5 of Thuntsha Lerole at Ditsobotla Local Municipality, 22 Aug

Mahikeng – Premier of the North West Province, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi will reaffirm the provincial government’s commitment to accelerating service delivery by leading the rollout of Phase 5 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded on Friday, 22 August 2025, at Ditsobotla Local Municipality, Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

This phase marks a strategic continuation of the provincial government’s efforts to bring integrated services closer to the people, address long-standing service delivery challenges, and strengthen public participation in governance issues.

During Phase 5, the provision of water and sanitation infrastructure, sewer network upgrades, roads maintenance, clearing of illegal dumping sites, fighting crime and job creation will be reinforced at targeted and prioritised local municipalities which include Ditsobotla, JB Marks, City of Matlosana, Tswaing, Madibeng, Kagisano-Molopo, Ramotshere Moiloa, Moses Kotane, Rustenburg and Mahikeng.

On Friday, 22 August, government departments, state-owned entities and the private sector will converge at Itsoseng Community Hall in Itsoseng township where on-the-spot services will be provided and a community feedback session held.

Central to this service delivery-oriented programme will be the handing over of community facilities including a Community Hall at Springbokpan village, a sports facility at Itekeng township in Biesiesvlei, a Community Hall at Tlhabologang in Coligny, and a new cemetery site at Itsoseng.

Through the Integrated Economic Development Services, dummy cheques will be presented to two local informal traders as proof of machinery and equipment delivered.

An oversight visit will be conducted at the Itsoseng brick-making plant where job opportunities have been created through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), as well as an inspection of a special maintenance project on road D40 from Thusong to Itsoseng.

Some of the standard Thuntsha Lerole features which will be performed during the day will include the fixing of high-mast lights, mass registration of indigents for Free Basic Services, clearing of illegal dumping sites, law enforcement, distribution of agricultural packages to a community agricultural project and a local school, provision of integrated primary health care services, as well as distribution of sanitary towels to identified local schools.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Ditsobotla Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Programme Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and Community Feedback Session as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 August 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Itsoseng Community Hall, Itsoseng township

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 – Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h00 – Community Feedback Session

Enquiries:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA