Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,957 in the last 365 days.

Extraordinary minimum wage increase to take effect in October

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali said today that an extraordinary raise on 1 October will bring the minimum wage to €500, adding that talks are under way within the Socio-Economic Council on a regular minimum wage adjustment as of 1 January 2026, with the government to propose an increase to €550.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Extraordinary minimum wage increase to take effect in October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more