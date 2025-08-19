Extraordinary minimum wage increase to take effect in October

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali said today that an extraordinary raise on 1 October will bring the minimum wage to €500, adding that talks are under way within the Socio-Economic Council on a regular minimum wage adjustment as of 1 January 2026, with the government to propose an increase to €550.

