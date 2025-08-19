Submit Release
Potential for improving cooperation with Japan

Minister for Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue Demo Beriša spoke today with Ambassador of Japan to Serbia Akira Imamura about current issues and priorities in the work of the Ministry, with a special focus on further improving the position of national minorities, human rights and gender equality.

