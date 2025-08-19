Crews of Interior Ministry’s Helicopter Unit return from Montenegro

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić welcomed at Nikola Tesla Airport the crews of the Helicopter Unit of the Ministry of the Interior, who were providing international humanitarian aid in extinguishing large fires in Montenegro using the helicopters Kamov Ka-32 and H215 Super Puma.

