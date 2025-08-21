XXIV Launches New twentyfour skincare Brand Featuring Two Patented Technologies

A new player enters the beauty industry.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skincare company XXIV announced the launch of its new brand, twentyfour skincare, with the introduction of two products formulated to reverse signs of skin aging:

⦁ StepZero™ Age-Reversing Powder: the first age-reversing powder on the market

⦁ HYDRÍQ™ Age-Reversing Hydrator: a multi-tasking moisturizer and age-reversing treatment in one

Clinically proven to be 3X more effective than retinol in reducing wrinkles, improving skin elasticity, and visibly slowing skin aging, these are the only anti-aging products designed to fight the skin-aging process around the clock.



TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Both products incorporate the Z-pod® delivery system, a patented technology developed at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and commercialized by Zylo Therapeutics. Z-pods® are amorphous silica particles designed to embed active ingredients for gradual release over 24+ hours, compared to 30-60 minutes typical of conventional formulations.



THE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: Y100™

The active ingredient, Y100™, was developed and patented by YuvaBio. Derived from the amla tree, Y100™ emerged from a research program led by Dr. Keshav Singh, Ph.D., professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and global thought leader in longevity. A 2017 paper in Cell Death & Disease described his team’s findings that mitochondrial dysfunction plays a primary role in skin aging. Artificial intelligence was later used to screen more than 14,000 compounds, identifying Y100™ as the best candidate to support mitochondrial function. Additional testing revealed that when Y100™ was loaded into the Z-pod, mitochondrial efficacy was further enhanced and had a significantly longer-lasting effect.



CLINICAL EVALUATION

Y100™-loaded Z-pods® have been evaluated in two human studies:

1. Split-Face Study: Conducted by a global research institute with 22 participants, the study compared moisturizer alone versus moisturizer with Y100™-loaded Z-pods®. The side treated with Y100™-loaded Z-pods® demonstrated measurable improvements in wrinkle reduction (reduced by 77%), elasticity (76%), texture/smoothness (79%), and firmness (60%). According to the research institute, which has conducted similar studies with retinol, vitamin C, and peptides, results of this magnitude are unparalleled. According to the literature, retinol-based products reduce wrinkles by about 17%.



2. AI-Based Skin Age Study: In an eight-week trial with 21 participants, daily use of Y100™-loaded Z-pods® demonstrated an average reduction in skin age of 3.0 years, based on Haut.AI’s skin analytics. Participants could continue their existing anti-aging regimen until the study began, suggesting that Y100™-loaded Z-pods delivered an additional three years of rejuvenation beyond typical anti-aging products.



PRODUCT DETAILS

StepZero™ is the world’s first liquidless serum for age-related skincare and sets a new standard for minimalism with only three ingredients. Applied as the initial step in any skincare routine, morning or night, it actively restores mitochondrial function for up to 24 hours.

HYDRÍQ™ is a lightweight yet potent hydrator that delivers deep, long-lasting moisture and powerful age-reversing benefits. It works as both a daily moisturizer and an intensive treatment serum, and is flexible enough to complement any regimen.

Both StepZero™ and HYDRÍQ™ are safe for all skin types (AM and/or PM), and they are cruelty-free, vegan, and pregnancy-safe. They pair well with all other actives and can be used in coordination with radio-frequency treatments and microneedling. They are also refillable.



COMPANY STATEMENT

“We are thrilled to introduce twentyfour skincare with StepZero™ and HYDRÍQ™, both incorporating Y100™-loaded Z-pods®,” said Jenny Pancoast, founder of XXIV. “This launch underscores our focus on sustained-release skincare built on scientific research.”



ABOUT XXIV

XXIV is a skincare company focused on developing products with sustained release of active ingredients that target mitochondrial health, aiming to address the root causes of skin aging. The company is built on the belief that products should do more, last longer, and fit easily into your daily life. Learn more at www.twentyfourskincare.com.



ABOUT Zylö Therapeutics

Zylö Therapeutics is commercializing the “Powered by Z-pod®” technology platform, a topical delivery system designed to extend ingredient effectiveness, improve follicle targeting, and reduce formulation challenges across cosmetic and therapeutic applications. www.zylotherapeutics.com.



ABOUT YuvaBio

YuvaBio is focused on mitochondrial science to address conditions associated with aging and wellness in general. Its research and development pipeline includes compounds for use in both therapeutic and consumer applications. www.yuvabio.com.

