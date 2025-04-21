Zylö’s ‘Powered by Z-pod’ technology wins two first-place Allē Awards

This prestigious award is given to groundbreaking innovations in skincare and cosmetics

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zylö’s patented Z-pod® topical delivery platform was recently awarded first place in two categories in Cosmetic & Toiletries’s prestigious annual competition for “groundbreaking innovations,” otherwise known as the C&T Allē Awards. The two categories are: (i) Anti-Aging Ingredient Blend and (ii) Color, Sun & Nutricosmetic Ingredient Blend. C&T magazine—which is a leading resource for cosmetic scientists and R&D managers—received an all-time high number of entries, and according to C&T, “the competition was fierce.”

The winning ingredient in the Anti-Aging Ingredient Blend category was Y100-loaded Z-pods, which combines Zylö’s patented Z-pod® technology with Yuva Bioscience’s breakthrough Y100™ technology (Y100™ trademark owned by YuvaBio®).

Zylö’s delivery technology, licensed from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is based on amorphous silica particles, called Z-pods. Zylö can embed an active ingredient of choice into these particles, thereby providing sustained delivery that nourishes/treats the skin for 24+ hours … as opposed to the bolus effect—without Z-pods—that typically results in only 30-60 minutes of effect.

The YuvaBio technology is based on breakthroughs in mitochondrial science: In 2017, the team at YuvaBio—global thought leaders in longevity—authored a seminal paper that was published in one of the Nature publications, Cell Death & Disease that, for the first time, linked mitochondrial dysfunction to skin aging generally and to wrinkles and skin elasticity specifically. YuvaBio then combined their scientific expertise with artificial intelligence to screen over 14,000 compounds to determine which compounds were the most efficacious in improving mitochondrial health and function. The best of the best was Y100, a natural molecule that is isolated and purified from the amla tree.

In order to improve performance even further and to fight the skin-aging process 24/7, YuvaBio partnered with Zylö. After Zylö successfully loaded Y100 into the Z-pod, YuvaBio tested the Y100-loaded Z-pod to determine how long-lasting the mitochondrial effect was. Based on a battery of studies, Y100-loaded Z-pods demonstrated a lasting effect of up to 24 hours versus a very short-term effect without the Z-pods.

YuvaBio then put the Y100-loaded Z-pods to the test in two human studies, with best-in-class results: (1) In an AI-based study involving 21 female participants, an 8-week treatment regimen with Y100-loaded Z-pods resulted in a reduction in skin age of 3.0 years. Because the participants were allowed to continue their anti-aging regimen up until the start of the study, this dataset suggests that Y100-loaded Z-pods reduces skin age by 3 years more than typical anti-aging serums. (2) In a split-face-designed study—conducted by one of the world’s largest research institutes—a standard moisturizer with Y100-loaded Z-pods demonstrated improved skin elasticity, enhanced skin texture, increased skin firmness, and a reduction in wrinkles, by a whopping 47%-58% in each category. These impressive levels have never been seen before, according to the research institute, which has conducted this study with retinol-based products and hyaluronic-acid-based products hundreds of times over the years.

The Y100-loaded Z-pod is now clinically proven and is redefining the future of healthy skin-aging.

The winning ingredient in the Color, Sun & Nutricosmetic Ingredient Blend category was CBD-loaded Z-pods. This ingredient is included in a product that is about to be launched internationally by CielementsMD® (owned by MINO Labs). The product, named DNA Defense Daily Cream, was shown in a clinical study conducted by two renown dermatologists, Adam Friedman MD and Brian Berman MD, to: (i) shield your skin from harmful UVA rays, thereby preventing DNA damage and premature aging and (ii) reduce nuclear and mitochondrial DNA mutations, preserving your skin’s cellular integrity and vitality. The study and its results were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Scott Pancoast, CEO + founder of Zylö, stated, "We are honored by these two awards, and we are proud to have such strong partners in YuvaBio and CielementsMD.”

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö is commercializing the ‘Powered by Z-pod’ technology platform, a disruptive topical delivery system that extends duration of effect, improves follicle activity/targeting, and enhances product performance of many therapeutic and cosmetic agents. Notably, the Z-pod technology can also be adapted to provide sustained topical delivery of nitric oxide for multiple therapeutic indications. For more detail on the Z-pod technology, please visit www.z-pods.com and follow us on X (@Z-pods).

About C&T Magazine: C&T magazine is dedicated to providing cosmetic scientists with premium content and specialized insight to push innovation and product development ahead of the competition; experts within the industry rate C&T as the top information resource for passionate chemists, research scientists, and R&D managers.

