Zylö’s ‘Powered by Z-pod®’ Technology Featured in XXIV’s New Product Line Launch

The launch of XXIV’s twentyfour line highlights Zylö’s Z-pod® technology in two new skincare products.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zylö Therapeutics announced that its patented Z-pod® topical delivery platform has been incorporated into the initial launch of skincare brand XXIV’s new line, twentyfour. The debut includes two products formulated with Y100™-loaded Z-pods®:

⦁ StepZero™ — a topical powder designed for extended age-reversal

⦁ HYDRÍQ™ — a hydrator formulated for extended hydration and age-reversal



A DELIVERY PLATFORM FOR EXTENDED TOPICAL APPLICATION

The Z-pod® technology, licensed from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, uses amorphous silica particles to deliver active ingredients through the skin. Unlike traditional formulations that diminish within an hour, Z-pods® are engineered to provide sustained release of ingredients for 24+ hours.



THE ROLE OF Y100™

The active compound in the twentyfour line, Y100™, was developed by YuvaBio following research on mitochondrial health and skin aging. A 2017 study in Cell Death & Disease identified mitochondrial dysfunction as the primary factor contributing to wrinkles and loss of skin elasticity. Through AI screening over 14,000 compounds, YuvaBio identified Y100™, derived from the amla tree, as a candidate for improving mitochondrial function.



CLINICAL EVALUATION

The Y100™-loaded Z-pods® have undergone evaluation in two independent studies:

1. Split-Face Study: A research institute study conducted a split-face-designed study with 22 participants, which compared a moisturizer alone to the same moisturizer combined with Y100™-loaded Z-pods®. The side treated with Z-pods® showed measurable improvements (50+%) in elasticity, texture, firmness, and wrinkle reduction.

2. AI-Based Skin Age Study: In an eight-week trial with 21 participants, daily application of Y100™-loaded Z-pods® was associated with an average reduction in skin age of 3.0 years, based on AI analysis.



COMPANY STATEMENTS

“We are pleased to see our Z-pod® technology incorporated into XXIV’s product launch,” said Scott Pancoast, CEO and Founder of Zylö Therapeutics. “Independent studies suggest this platform can extend the duration and effectiveness of active ingredients.”



ABOUT Zylö Therapeutics

Zylö Therapeutics is commercializing the ‘Powered by Z-pod®’ platform, a topical delivery system designed to extend the performance of active ingredients, improve follicle targeting, and reduce formulation challenges across therapeutic and cosmetic applications. For more information, visit www.zylotherapeutics.com or follow @ZyloTherapies on X.



ABOUT XXIV

XXIV is a skincare brand focused on age-reversing formulas developed with clean ingredients and designed for long-lasting performance. Learn more at www.twentyfourskincare.com.

