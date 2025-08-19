Credit One Bank Elevates Fan Experience at 2025 Cincinnati Open

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit One Bank returned as a cornerstone sponsor of the Cincinnati Open, played over a 14-day period from Aug. 5 through Aug. 18, 2025. This year’s version of the tournament expanded to enable larger singles fields for both the men’s and women’s competitions. The number of sessions increased from 16 to 24 and boosted the size of the singles draws from 56 to 96 players. More sessions also created more opportunities for fan engagement, with support from sponsors including Credit One Bank.Credit One Bank treated fans to a series of on-site activations designed to enhance the event, including:• Fan giveaway – Select guests received handheld fans to help beat the summer heat.• Interactive photo opportunity – Featuring oversized tennis rackets and giant tennis balls, this area also served as the designated spot for player autograph signings.• Credit One Concierge Desk – A dedicated hub providing comprehensive tournament information to help fans navigate the event.• VIP Experience sweepstakes – Awarded to two winners, these exclusive packages included tickets in the prestigious 1899 Club to both the men’s and women’s finals. It also included a meet-and-greet with both champions and a behind-the-scenes tour of the tournament grounds.On August 16, in partnership with Inner City Youth Opportunities, Credit One Bank hosted a youth tennis clinic, giving local youth the chance to train with a professional tennis player.Through these thoughtfully curated activations, Credit One Bank successfully elevated the fan experience while reinforcing its commitment to community engagement, youth enrichment and high-level sports partnerships.About Credit One BankCredit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

