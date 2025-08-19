Business Directive Contract Services Selected for Top Global Business of the Year in Workforce Solutions by IAOTB

Business Directive Contract Services will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Directive Contract Services was selected for Top Global Business of the Year in Workforce Solutions for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) for its phenomenal results, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses is an honor in itself; only a few members, businesses and programs in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. Business Directive Contract Services will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala.Business Directive Contract Services ( BDCS ), founded by Dr. Miskyah Marie Toth, is a Cape Town based staffing and recruiting company, which was founded in 2012. They offer expert Staff Outsourcing, in Logistics and Supply Chain as well as handle Payroll, IR, HR Solutions, PPE, OHS, and Recruitment. They have two locations, Cape Town and Kempton Park.Their aim and goal is to supply clients with the best workforce through selective and professional recruitment, pre-employment screening and refined placement. Besides the recruitment, they have a dedicated and highly skilled management team driving our staff, a committed HR and in-house payroll team assisting not only staff, but also the welfare of clients.BDCS takes care of all IR functions and Health and Safety requirements, all in the effort of assisting clients in these tough, pandemic times to effect cost saving. They have added a Home Professional dimension. The trend for many employers today is investing in people rather than buildings.Their mission is to be an ambassador for this section of our employment market as they believe that by working smart, companies can save, not only money, but also families and the environment.Throughout the tenure of this business, BDCS has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for its accomplishments. This year, they will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for the selection of Top Global Business of the Year in Workforce Solutions.The President of the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Business Directive Contract Services for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Toth is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her business’s accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Toth attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders.For more information, please visit BDCS.GLOBALAbout IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:● Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly● High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services● Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign● Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

