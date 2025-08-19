State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (08-19-2025)

For immediate release: August 19, 2025 (25-099)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

In July 2025 the Department of Health and Mona L. Hunter (NC10013081) entered an agreed order in which Hunter surrendered her certified nursing assistant credential. Hunter agreed never to resume the practice of nursing assistance following concerns raised in 2023 about professional boundaries with a patient.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###