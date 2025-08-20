Space Force Association Announces Strategic Corporate Partnerships with Google & Mercury Systems to Advance Spacepower
These collaborations reflect our commitment to harnessing the best of American innovation to advance spacepower and ensure the continued dominance of the United States in the space domain.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing national spacepower, is proud to announce new strategic corporate partnerships with Google and Mercury Systems.
— Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association
These partnerships mark a significant milestone in accelerating innovation, technological integration, and public-private collaboration across the space domain. By aligning with industry leaders in defense electronics and advanced computing, the SFA strengthens its mission to support Guardians and ensure the U.S. maintains a competitive edge in space operations.
Google, a global leader in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum research, will collaborate with the SFA to explore next-generation digital architectures, data analytics, and AI-enabled space operations that support real-time decision-making and enhance the strategic posture of the Space Force.
Mercury Systems, a trusted technology partner for aerospace and defense, will bring its expertise in secure, mission-critical processing solutions to support initiatives aimed at increasing the resilience and agility of space-based systems.
“We are thrilled to welcome Google and Mercury Systems as official corporate partners,” said Bill Woolf, President and Founder of the Space Force Association. “These collaborations reflect our commitment to harnessing the best of American innovation to advance spacepower and ensure the continued dominance of the United States in the space domain.”
With these partnerships, the Space Force Association continues to unite visionary organizations that share a common purpose: securing the ultimate high ground. As the strategic landscape in space evolves, the SFA remains focused on enabling bold solutions, fostering innovation, and empowering the Guardians who defend the nation beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
