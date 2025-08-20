Space Force Association Announces Strategic Corporate Partnerships with Google & Mercury Systems to Advance Spacepower

These collaborations reflect our commitment to harnessing the best of American innovation to advance spacepower and ensure the continued dominance of the United States in the space domain.”
— Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing national spacepower, is proud to announce new strategic corporate partnerships with Google and Mercury Systems.

These partnerships mark a significant milestone in accelerating innovation, technological integration, and public-private collaboration across the space domain. By aligning with industry leaders in defense electronics and advanced computing, the SFA strengthens its mission to support Guardians and ensure the U.S. maintains a competitive edge in space operations.

Google, a global leader in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum research, will collaborate with the SFA to explore next-generation digital architectures, data analytics, and AI-enabled space operations that support real-time decision-making and enhance the strategic posture of the Space Force.

Mercury Systems, a trusted technology partner for aerospace and defense, will bring its expertise in secure, mission-critical processing solutions to support initiatives aimed at increasing the resilience and agility of space-based systems.

“We are thrilled to welcome Google and Mercury Systems as official corporate partners,” said Bill Woolf, President and Founder of the Space Force Association. “These collaborations reflect our commitment to harnessing the best of American innovation to advance spacepower and ensure the continued dominance of the United States in the space domain.”

With these partnerships, the Space Force Association continues to unite visionary organizations that share a common purpose: securing the ultimate high ground. As the strategic landscape in space evolves, the SFA remains focused on enabling bold solutions, fostering innovation, and empowering the Guardians who defend the nation beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

For more information about the SFA’s mission or partnership opportunities, visit www.ussfa.org.

Catherine Sawyer
Space Force Association
publicaffairs@ussfa.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Space Force Association Announces Strategic Corporate Partnerships with Google & Mercury Systems to Advance Spacepower

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Catherine Sawyer
Space Force Association publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
Space Force Association Announces Strategic Corporate Partnerships with Google & Mercury Systems to Advance Spacepower
Space Force Association Appoints New Regional Vice Presidents to Expand National Presence
Space Force Association Announces Lieutenant General Philip A. Garrant as Featured Speaker at Spacepower Conference
View All Stories From This Author