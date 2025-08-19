Nigel Chiddick, CEO of Seven Source, Named IAOTP’s Top Founder & Manufacturer Representative of the Year 2025

Nigel Chiddick will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP's) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nigel Chiddick, President and CEO of Seven Source, Inc., has been selected as Top Founder and Manufacturer Representative of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), in recognition of his outstanding leadership, dedication, and contributions to the building envelope and sustainable design industry.Inclusion with IAOTP is a prestigious honor, awarded to only a select few distinguished professionals each year based on their career achievements, leadership abilities, and community impact. All honorees will be formally recognized at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Chiddick has built a reputation as a dynamic, results-driven leader. At Seven Source, Inc., he helps leading manufacturers grow in the Western Region by securing specifications, driving brand growth, and delivering customer-centric service. His career success includes consistently achieving 400%+ year-over-year sales growth across multiple product lines by combining technical expertise with relationship-driven strategies.Throughout his career, Mr. Chiddick has held leadership positions in sales and project management, managing technical teams and business development initiatives across multiple states. Today, his areas of expertise include branding, construction management, marketing strategy, business development, strategic planning, contract negotiation, and project leadership.His achievements have earned him recognition worldwide. In 2024, Seven Source, Inc. ranked 27th among the fastest-growing minority-owned companies in North America, and Mr. Chiddick was honored as a Marquis Who’s Who listee. This year, he is also being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated:“Choosing Mr. Chiddick for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Beyond his professional success, Mr. Chiddick is dedicated to civic engagement. He makes annual contributions to the Southern University A&M College Foundation, The University of the West Indies (Trinidad) and is the founder of Black Building Envelope Professionals, a professional organization supporting minorities in the roofing, construction, and waterproofing industries.Looking ahead, Mr. Chiddick plans to expand Seven Source internationally and continue inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.For more information, please visit: https://sevensourceus.com About IAOTP: www.iaotp.com/award-gala

