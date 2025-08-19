McCann’s Roofing & Construction Expands Across Oklahoma to Meet Rising Demand for Trusted Roofing

Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City storm-damaged roof replacement New Roof Installation McCanns Roofing and Construction

McCann's Roofing one of Oklahoma’s most trusted family-owned roofing companies, has expanded once again — this time by opening a brand-new Oklahoma City office.

For us, roofing has never just been about construction — it’s about giving people comfort of knowing someone cares enough to do it right.” — Shay Brown

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of protecting homes in Edmond, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is proud to announce its continued growth with a strong presence in Oklahoma City and Norman. With storm season hitting harder each year, more homeowners are looking for a reliable, family-owned roofing company they can trust — and McCann’s is answering the call.For more than 30 years, McCann’s has been the roofer Oklahoma families turn to for quality and peace of mind, backed by 450+ five-star reviews, multiple Readers’ Choice Awards, and an A+ BBB rating.“Homeowners are tired of wondering if their roofer will show up or do the job right,” said Shay Brown, CEO. “We built McCann’s to be the company you can trust with your home, your family, and your future. Expanding deeper into Oklahoma City and Norman means we can take care of even more Oklahoma families.”Why Homeowners Choose McCann’s RoofingStorm Experts – Fast, reliable roof replacements and insurance claim support after hail or wind.Award-Winning Reputation – Readers’ Choice Winner + Finalist, year after year.Family-Owned & Local – Oklahomans serving Oklahomans for more than three decades.Customer-First Service – 450+ verified five-star reviews highlight trust, quality, and communication.Community Commitment – From helping neighbors rebuild to donating roofs to families in need.Growth with PurposeWith established offices in Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman, McCann’s Roofing is making it easier than ever for homeowners across central Oklahoma to get the trusted roofing service they deserve. Every project is backed by experience, warranties, and a promise that McCann’s treats every home like it’s their own.About McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionFounded in 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is Oklahoma’s most trusted local roofer. Specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, skylights, and remodels, McCann’s proudly serves Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman. Known for quality, integrity, and customer-first care, McCann’s continues to set the standard for roofing in Oklahoma.📍 Edmond Office: 901 W. 15th St. Edmond, OK 73013 – (405) 259-9998📍 Oklahoma City Office: 116 W. Main St, Norman, OK 73069 – (405) 957-5751📍 Norman Office: 116 W. Main St, Norman, OK 73069 – (405) 957-5751🌐 Website: RoofingByMcCanns.comMedia Contact:Shay Brown, CEO📧 info@roofingbymccanns.com📞 (405) 259-9998

