McCann’s Roofing & Construction Expands Across Oklahoma to Meet Rising Demand for Trusted Roofing
McCann's Roofing one of Oklahoma’s most trusted family-owned roofing companies, has expanded once again — this time by opening a brand-new Oklahoma City office.
For more than 30 years, McCann’s has been the roofer Oklahoma families turn to for quality and peace of mind, backed by 450+ five-star reviews, multiple Readers’ Choice Awards, and an A+ BBB rating.
“Homeowners are tired of wondering if their roofer will show up or do the job right,” said Shay Brown, CEO. “We built McCann’s to be the company you can trust with your home, your family, and your future. Expanding deeper into Oklahoma City and Norman means we can take care of even more Oklahoma families.”
Why Homeowners Choose McCann’s Roofing
Storm Experts – Fast, reliable roof replacements and insurance claim support after hail or wind.
Award-Winning Reputation – Readers’ Choice Winner + Finalist, year after year.
Family-Owned & Local – Oklahomans serving Oklahomans for more than three decades.
Customer-First Service – 450+ verified five-star reviews highlight trust, quality, and communication.
Community Commitment – From helping neighbors rebuild to donating roofs to families in need.
Growth with Purpose
With established offices in Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman, McCann’s Roofing is making it easier than ever for homeowners across central Oklahoma to get the trusted roofing service they deserve. Every project is backed by experience, warranties, and a promise that McCann’s treats every home like it’s their own.
About McCann’s Roofing & Construction
Founded in 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is Oklahoma’s most trusted local roofer. Specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, skylights, and remodels, McCann’s proudly serves Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman. Known for quality, integrity, and customer-first care, McCann’s continues to set the standard for roofing in Oklahoma.
📍 Edmond Office: 901 W. 15th St. Edmond, OK 73013 – (405) 259-9998
📍 Oklahoma City Office: 116 W. Main St, Norman, OK 73069 – (405) 957-5751
📍 Norman Office: 116 W. Main St, Norman, OK 73069 – (405) 957-5751
🌐 Website: RoofingByMcCanns.com
Media Contact:
Shay Brown, CEO
📧 info@roofingbymccanns.com
📞 (405) 259-9998
McCann's Roofing and Constructions new Oklahoma City Office
