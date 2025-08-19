Charlotte Kantz-Semple's Charlotte’s Strip: A Step-by-Step Guide to Sewing for Dolls

OROVILLE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte’s Strip is a meticulously crafted manual on sewing for dolls that promises to transform any novice into a skilled dollmaker, guided by author Charlotte Kantz-Semple’s 42 years of experience in the field.About the BookIn this comprehensive guide, Charlotte Kantz-Semple draws on her decades of experience as an entrepreneur and writer in dollmaking to instruct both beginners and experienced crafters on developing patterns to dress dolls.The title, Charlotte’s Strip, refers to an innovative organizational tool created by Charlotte herself, designed to help readers avoid the frustrating task of adapting generic patterns to fit specific doll measurements. This individualized strip serves as the foundation of this book’s lessons, enabling even novice dollmakers to gather the necessary information to construct perfectly tailored outfits for a doll.The book is divided into two parts. Part one focuses on developing Charlotte’s Strip and utilizing it to create well-fitting patterns, while part two addresses frequently asked questions about sewing for dolls. The written instructions are clear, engaging, and comprehensive, complemented by detailed illustrations for enhanced visual understanding.c.penrose31@gmail.comAbout the AuthorCharlotte Kantz-Semple is a mother, and entrepreneur who has been immersed in the world of dollmaking since 1983. Although Charlotte’s Strip is her debut full-length book, she is not new to writing, having contributed numerous articles to the Doll Artisan Guild magazine, primarily focusing on the reproduction of antique doll attire. Moreover, she has written for Doll Reader, Doll Crafter, and Doll Costumer. Currently, Charlotte runs a renowned couture business specializing in the restoration and repair of antique and vintage dolls. Her passion for dollmaking extends to teaching the craft to others. She resides in the United States with her family.A copy of the book can be purchased at https://amzn.in/d/2Zfc8Fw

