Tedesco’s By God’s Design: Life According to God’s Word Aims To Help People Strengthen Their Connection To Christianity

Bob Tedesco - By God's design: life according to God's word

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By God’s Design: Life According to God’s Word is a practical guide that teaches biblical principles for living a successful Christian life, drawing on author Bob Tedesco’s decades of pastoral leadership and professional engineering experience.About the BookThis book is intended for Christians who are already part of relationship-based groups or who are seeking to build them. It draws on Bob Tedesco’s long-standing involvement in the People of God, an ecumenical, covenant Christian community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In contrast to most parishes, congregations, and movements that explore small-group structures, the People of God is affiliated with the Sword of the Spirit—a global network of approximately 100 communities across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Ibero–America. Consequently, the book promises to be particularly beneficial to Christian readers from diverse backgrounds owing to its emphasis on biblical principles.Because of this broad connection, By God’s Design offers valuable insight for Christian readers from diverse backgrounds. This book aims to help readers cultivate a scriptural worldview and embrace God’s design for their lives. By uncovering often-overlooked aspects of biblical teaching, the book encourages readers to rediscover scripture’s treasures and apply its wisdom to their daily lives.robtedsr@aol.comAbout the AuthorBob Tedesco is an accomplished writer and teacher with a lifelong passion for scripture. He founded the People of God Charismatic Covenant Christian Community in 1973 and has served as the president of the North American Region of the International Sword of the Spirit Network.With 50 years of pastoral experience and 40 years in engineering—including two decades as a consulting engineer—Tedesco blends faith and reason in his writing and teaching. He is also the author of Essays on Christian Community and Choosing Discipleship.In addition to writing, Bob enjoys camping and is currently building a two-seat airplane to explore the hills of Pennsylvania. He and his wife of 64 years, Bobbie, are blessed with 10 children, 35 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. His 55 grandchildren and great-grandchildren eagerly anticipate their first plane ride.A copy of the book can be purchased at [ https://a.co/d/4v7ETxj]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.