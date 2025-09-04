Rod Drought Announces the Release of the Satirical Coming-of-Age mystery thriller

Rod Drought's Phoenix Rising, Lemuria Down

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Droughtsthirst is proud to offer the debut work from Rod Drought, Phoenix Rising, Lemuria Down. It is available online at Barnes & Noble as well as Amazon and in stores.Rod Drought’s, Phoenix Rising, Lemuria Down is a compelling tale, focused on childhood fame, legacy, healing, and transformation.Cody Redman is a former YouTube TV child star who now lives as a recluse. He has no clue about how to live his life anymore. He had everything and thought he was set for life until his parents got away with his life savings. As a growing teen , he was no longer useful for them to make money. He was no longer “cost efficient.” He lived with his techy friend, Thad, who helped him live under the radar. He helped him with a new identity and thought he was safely away from anyone trying to find him. All this changes when Cody finds a fledgling on their “Go Away” doormat. He rescues the little bird and takes him to a nearby sanctuary. Here he meets the charming Sierra, an ASU student and DACA recipient. They fall in love and care for the little bird Cody names Phoenix. Cody and Sierra soon fall in love and care for him together. Things seem to be working just fine when his past catches up with him in the form of Gus, another volunteer at the sanctuary. Gus is a semi-retired mobster and recognizes Cody. He passes on the information to his dreaded mobster boss, Sal Martino, who was desperately looking for Cody’s parents. Fearing Martino, Cody, Thad, and another friend, Jeffery Lesmour, decide to get away. They reach Lemuria Down, a new Hawaiian utopian society near Kauai. Cody parted with Sierra in order to protect her and her family. At Lemuria Down, Cody makes new relationships. He meets Jason Robinette, a talented inventor, his husband William, a journalist and aspiring novelist, and Nandi, a young, disallusioned UK footballer. She seems to fancy Cody. Once again things seem to be looking up for Cody, when another tragedy strikes in this paradise.Sierra, aware of the danger gives Cody burner phones to talk to her without being intercepted. However, he no longer heard from Sierra again. Anxious, Cody contacts Gus, who informs him that Sierra has gone to Mexico to escape Martino and to look for Cody’s father. Gus suspects that Sierra and her family may have been harmed by Martino. Cody was devastated and was comforted by Nandi who fancied him. To add to his grief, Robinette’s invention “Heavenly Vacation” is leaked, leading to widespread chaos on Lemuria Down. At this point, Darby Summers, the island’s creator appears. Here, she is revealed to be Cody’s mother. Cody was stunned. She had hidden her identity to escape from Sal Martino. Cody was shocked to find out that Thad was appointed by his mother to keep Cody hidden away from the public. It was probably more about protecting herself from the dangerous Martino. Thad apologizes and helps Cody get away from Lemuria Down to look for Sierra. Cody’s mother then informs him that Sierra was alive. She had to be silenced to prevent anyone from getting to Darby through Sierra. This would mean death for them all. Cody rushes to Mexico and finds his father, who he had been searching for. Cody is happy to reconcile with his father after they both learned about Darby’s deception.Cody finds out that Sierra’s family lived at Rocky Point, Mexico. Cody rents a small cottage and spends months searching for Sierra. His leads do not seem to point to Sierra, throwing him into despair. Just then, Sierra appeared at his doorstep on a rainy night. She admitted to knowing his whereabouts but wanted him to give up. Sierra’s father resented Cody for disrupting their family life, and Sierra admits she found a new boyfriend. Devastated, Cody returns to Arizona, uncertain of his future. He then visited his adopted bird, Phoenix, at the sanctuary, Cody realizes that its broken wing was healed. He received good news from Gus—Sal Martino was no longer interested in Cody since he knew about his mother’s whereabouts, thanks to Thad for sharing this news globally. Cody released Phoenix from the sanctuary. Phoenix was now free to live his life just as Cody was also free to live his life without fear or having to hide. He then called Nandi who was in London and booked a flight to see her.Rod DroughtDroughtsthirst.com , Droughtsthirst.Get your copy now!Barnes & Noble Link:Please share with your followers on social media.#PhoenixRisingLemuriaDown #RodDrought #NewBookRelease #ComingOfAge #NewBeginnings

