Dude Perfect and TPR. Wrap Record-Breaking 2025 Hero Tour with Sold Out Shows and Unforgettable Moments

Matt Le // Luxium Creative - Dude Perfect Hero Tour 2025

Tour ends with 15 sold out shows

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dude Perfect has officially wrapped the 2025 Hero Tour, capping off what became the most attended and celebrated tour in the group’s history. With 21 shows in 20 cities, the tour brought high-energy sports action, signature trick shots, and family-friendly fun to more than 200,000 fans in packed arenas across the country.

The tour saw 15 sellouts in major cities including Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, St. Charles, Orlando, Duluth, Winston-Salem, Birmingham, Pittsburgh, Worcester, Reading, Grand Rapids, Chicago, and both Fort Worth shows on July 8 and 9. The final stop in Nashville was a milestone moment, selling out and ranking as one of the biggest shows of Dude Perfect’s touring career.

Beyond the arena action, the tour delivered standout moments that fans won’t forget. At every stop, the Fan Zone Activation created a high-energy pre-show experience outside each venue, where families could warm up with their own trick shot battles before heading inside. In Wichita, the tour earned national spotlight when ESPN’s “SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days” broadcast live from inside INTRUST Bank Arena, hosted by Kevin Negandhi, with local ESPN Radio also on-site to capture the buzz, turning the event into a full-on sports media moment.

“What an honor it has been to bring this tour to life, creating lasting memories for kids to see and meet their heroes,” says Brian Reese, SVP - Produced Content & Development and the tour’s producer. “The stats are impressive, but the real “win” is in creating such a fun and special experience for families to enjoy together. I’m so grateful that we get to be a part of that!”

The tour’s mix of sports, comedy, and audience participation underscored why Dude Perfect is leading a new wave of live entertainment built for families, powered by creators, and designed to bring people together.

“What makes the HERO Tour so special is seeing families who’ve been watching us for years experiencing it all together live and in person,” says Tyler Toney, co-founder of Dude Perfect. “We’re showing up in their hometowns, creating spaces where parents and kids can laugh, compete, and share memories side by side. That connection is what defines the Dude Perfect community and inspires us to keep pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

The 2025 Hero Tour marked another milestone in Dude Perfect’s live journey, delivering a record-setting run filled with sold-out arenas, national media moments, and unforgettable memories for fans across the country. As the group closes this tour, they do so with the support of millions and a growing legacy that continues to expand beyond the stage.

For fans who couldn’t make it in person, the group’s upcoming movie, “Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour,” will bring the experience to the big screen through a special nationwide partnership with Regal Cinemas from September 26 to October 9. For tickets and more information, visit https://dudeperfect.com.

About Dude Perfect:

Dude Perfect is the leading creator-led entertainment company focused on family-friendly sports and lifestyle content. Founded in 2009 by five college friends – Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones – making sports trickshot videos, Dude Perfect’s YouTube channel has become the biggest sports account on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers. The channel holds 19 Guinness World Records, and has featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, and CeeDee Lamb. Dallas-based Dude Perfect has since expanded into a diversified media business across video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports like the NFL on Amazon, a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.