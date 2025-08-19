APC Postal Logistics and Enveyo Partner to Deliver a Seamless Customer Experience

APC Postal Logistics

APC Postal Logistics and Enveyo have announced a technical integration that provides Enveyo customers access to APC's international delivery services.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APC Postal Logistics, a privately-owned eCommerce leader in global delivery and technology solutions, and Enveyo, the leading logistics data and optimization provider, have announced a partnership via technical integration that provides Enveyo customers access to APC Postal Logistics international delivery services."This new integration with APC Postal Logistics through Enveyo is a game-changer for our brands and 3PL’s looking to seamlessly expand internationally. It removes barriers, simplifies cross-border logistics, and aligns seamlessly with their existing technology ecosystems – empowering brands to grow with confidence and agility. We’re committed to providing solutions that meet our clients where they are, and this partnership is a significant step toward enabling their global success." – Cassandra Baas, Senior Director of SalesAs a result of this integration, Enveyo users can now select APC Postal Logistics directly within their Cloudroute account – no custom setup required. This provides immediate access to APC’s full suite of international delivery solutions. Enterprise shippers benefit from the combined strengths of Enveyo’s intelligent multi-carrier shipping platform and APC’s cross-border solutions, including DDP and DDU delivery, duty and tax calculation, product compliance and global expertise to fuel international growth."Our customers have been successfully managing international logistics through Enveyo for 15+ years, but the speed of global commerce calls for options and APC is a prominent player," said Nate Endicott, SVP of Growth at Enveyo. "This integration with APC Postal Logistics gives our customers immediate access to specialized cross-border services without the traditional implementation barriers. It's another example of how we're continuously expanding options while maintaining the seamless, data-driven experience our platform is known for."About APC Postal LogisticsAPC Postal Logistics empowers businesses to succeed globally with innovative delivery solutions. From seamless international shipping to precision-focused mail operations, we combine advanced technology, fast and reliable delivery, direct support, and global delivery expertise. Our expertise enables eCommerce brands, 3PLs, and mailing organizations to expand, optimize operations, and build lasting connections with customers worldwide. For more information on how APC Postal Logistics delivers global growth, please visit www.apc-pli.com About Enveyo‍Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes like CooperVision, Zazzle, Barrett Distribution, GEODIS, and Saddle Creek Logistics, move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com Contact Information:Alise Houserman, MarketingEnveyoalise.houserman@enveyo.com

