Franciscan Ministries Celebrates Grand Opening of Ancora Memory Care at Marian Village in Homer Glen

HOMER GLEN, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries is proud to announce the grand opening of Ancora Memory Care at Marian Village in Homer Glen – a thoughtfully designed neighborhood dedicated to providing compassionate, dignity-centered care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The grand opening celebration takes place Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 3 – 6 PM CT with a ribbon cutting scheduled at 4 PM CT, at Marian Village, marking the official debut of this beautiful new space to residents, families and the local community.Ancora features 38 private suites and was created in partnership with award-winning architects, Perkins Eastman. Every detail reflects an environment where residents can live safely, purposefully and with joy. Secure outdoor courtyards, a welcoming open kitchen and dining area, serene living and library spaces, beautiful multipurpose activity room, and warm, contemporary finishes combine to create a place that feels like home.“At Franciscan Ministries, memory care is about more than just meeting daily needs – it’s about celebrating each individual’s spirit, creating moments of joy, and fostering meaningful connections,” said Cari Saysongkham, Executive Director of Marian Village. She added, “Ancora was thoughtfully designed to embody our Living Joyfully philosophy, with spaces and programs that honor each resident’s unique story.”Franciscan Ministries extends its gratitude to the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago for their unwavering dedication and for guiding this mission into the future, as well as to the City of Homer Glen, the Homer Township Chamber of Commerce, builders, contractors, the Franciscan Ministries Development Team, and all associates who brought this vision to life.“As we begin this new chapter, we honor the vision of our Foundress, Mother Mary Theresa Dudzik, who more than 130 years ago recognized the needs of the most vulnerable and dedicated her life to creating a legacy of care, compassion, and community that continues to guide us today,” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries. “Ancora is her mission alive today – a place of peace, of purpose and of grace.” We are deeply humbled to continue her legacy.” Marian Village, a Franciscan Community , is part of a nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional service and compassionate care. Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy which integrates wellness, hospitality, and purpose into daily life. Marian Village offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care in a supportive and welcoming environment. For more information about Marian Village please visit https://marianvillage.org/ or call (708) 226-3780.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:For press information, please contact:Patrick SchuererVP, Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanministires.orgPhone: 331.318.5130

