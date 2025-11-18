Addolorata Villa, a Franciscan Ministries Community, Celebrates Completion of Skilled Nursing Renovation

The Grand-Reopening of Skilled Nursing at Addolorata Villa Dawn Cohn, Executive Director of Addolorata Villa opening remarks The Addolorata Villa Team The Addolorata Villa Skilled Nursing Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting

These enhancements uplift the daily experience for residents and empower our dedicated associates to continue delivering exceptional, mission-driven care in a setting that reflects our values.” ” — Dawn Cohn, Executive Director at Addolorata Villa.

WHEELING , IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheeling, IL – November 17, 2025 – Addolorata Villa, a Franciscan Ministries Community , today announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation and modernization of its Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – an investment that reflects its renewed commitment to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy and honors the enduring legacy of more than 130 years of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago For more than 80 years, Addolorata Villa has stood as a beacon of compassion, dignity and support for older adults throughout the northwest suburbs. The updated Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center ensures the community continues to meet the evolving needs of today’s seniors while staying rooted in Franciscan values of respect, dedication, stewardship and joy. The renovation not only enhances the physical environment but also strengthens the community’s mission of helping residents live joyfully and with purpose.Key enhancements now complete include:• A modern rehabilitation gym with advanced therapy equipment to support faster, more personalized recovery• Updated dining and hospitality spaces that elevate mealtime experiences and foster connection, nourishment and community• Upgraded clinical areas and nurse stations designed for excellence, efficiency, and seamless care delivery• Warm, inviting common areas inspired by Franciscan Ministries’ “Living Joyfully” culture, promoting comfort, engagement and spiritual well-being“With this renovation complete, we are not simply opening new spaces, we are renewing our promise to every resident and family we serve,” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries. “Guided by the spirit of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, this project reflects our deep commitment to serving with joy, compassion and excellence. It reinforces our belief that every person deserves to live with purpose, dignity and the support of a caring community.”The revitalized Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was purposefully designed to nurture healing for short-term rehabilitation guests and providing a comforting, uplifting home for long-term care residents. From the enhanced therapeutic environment to the renewed focus on resident engagement and personalized service, every detail reinforces an atmosphere of hope, purpose and joy.“We are honored to offer a beautifully reimagined space that truly embodies what it means to live joyfully,” said Dawn Cohn, Executive Director at Addolorata Villa. “These enhancements uplift the daily experience for residents and empower our dedicated associates to continue delivering exceptional, mission-driven care in a setting that reflects our values.”The completion of this project is part of Franciscan Ministries’ ongoing investment in its communities and its long-standing tradition of reinvesting in environments, programs and services that embody the mission and values of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.About Addolorata VillaAddolorata Villa, located in the heart of Wheeling, IL, is a Franciscan Community offering a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, and short-term rehabilitation. For more than 80 years, the community has provided seniors with a warm, faith-inspired environment rooted in the Franciscan tradition of compassion, hospitality and joyful living. Residents enjoy a beautifully landscaped campus, engaging wellness and spiritual programs, and personalized support that nurtures purpose, independence and connection. Addolorata Villa remains committed to creating a welcoming home where every individual is celebrated and empowered to live joyfully. To learn more about Addolorata Villa, call (847) 595-4902 or visit www.addoloratavilla.org About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVP, Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanministries.orgPhone: 331.318.5130

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.