Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital Announces CEO

Greg Blackburn, MS, MBA, Appointed Chief Executive Officer

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Blackburn brings over 20 years of leadership expertise in medical rehabilitation and operational excellence in various departments across inpatient rehabilitation services and acute care healthcare systems in multiple states. He has also successfully opened a newly developed rehabilitation hospital. Most recently, he served as the Market CEO for a network of rehabilitation hospitals in Arizona. Greg’s medical rehabilitation leadership has led to significant achievements, including a 60% improvement in employee retention, consistently top-tier scores on Reputation.com, and enabling 86% of rehabilitation patients to return to their communities successfully.

"Few executives have the distinctive skill set required to not only open a new hospital but also successfully assemble and lead a new team from the ground up. We are very fortunate that Greg not only has this experience but also brings strong rehabilitation leadership across Arizona, which will support the launch of our new Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital," said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis Rehab Partners.

Greg earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and a Master of Science in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation, with an emphasis in Clinical Exercise Physiology from Utah State University, and also a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Regis University. He has completed additional training through the StuderGroup, as well as courses in lean methodology and project management.



About Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital

The rehabilitation hospital is scheduled to open in January 2026 and is a 3-story, 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms. It is owned by Nobis Hospital Investments. People with disabling illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and rehabilitation-trained nurses, along with the hospital care team, will develop an intensive rehabilitation program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, LLC

Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, LLC is the parent company for Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, LLC, which brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab has currently opened 18 hospitals, and another six are under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

Nobis Rehabilitation Hospitals

