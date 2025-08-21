Tarzana International Film Festival Shines with Hollywood Icons and Rising Stars

Tarzana International Film Festival Artificial Intelligence Media Festival (AIMF) Lou Ferrigno 'Gunner' Poster

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tarzana International Film Festival (TZIFF) is delivering cinematic excellence, and cutting-edge innovation to the heart of the San Fernando Valley. From September 5–7, the red carpet rolls out at the Regal Cinemas at the historic Sherman Oaks Galleria in Southern California for a jam-packed weekend featuring over 95 diverse and eclectic films from around the world.Lou Ferrigno, legendary bodybuilder and the iconic "Incredible Hulk", will bring his star power to the Tarzana International Film Festival as a featured Awards Presenter. Joining him on stage are Dee Wallace (E.T.), Wolf Larson (TV’s Tarzan), Isaac C. Singleton Jr. (Transformers One), and acclaimed actor-impressionist Jim Meskimen (War of the Worlds), among other distinguished presenters.The festivities kick off with an exclusive opening night reception hosted by Porsche of Woodland Hills, the festival’s Title Sponsor. Guests will then hit the red carpet for the west coast festival premiere of ‘Gunner’, an adrenaline-fueled action thriller starring Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman and directed by Dimitri Logothetis.This cinematic event promises high energy, high stakes, and plenty of Hollywood heat. The three-day celebration concludes with a glamorous closing night gala and awards dinner at the exclusive Braemar Country Club offering guests an evening of elegance and sweeping views of Tarzana.TZIFF is also honored to welcome back Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. (ERB), the legacy brand behind some of the most beloved characters in science fiction and adventure, including Tarzan of the Apes and John Carter of Mars. As part of the 150th anniversary of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ birth, TZIFF will host a heartfelt tribute to Ron Ely, TV’s unforgettable Tarzan. The tribute will be presented by Lou Ferrigno. In a moment of literary and cinematic pride, the prestigious Edgar Rice Burroughs Legacy Award will be presented to acclaimed author Kevin J. Anderson, celebrated for his work on the Dune saga alongside Brian Herbert.This year, TZIFF proudly partners with the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Media Festival (AIMF) , a trailblazing showcase of films, music, and visual art created with advanced digital technologies. AIMF will present three full blocks of AI-generated content, offering audiences a groundbreaking glimpse into the future of storytelling.“TZIFF is excited to partner with AIMF and embrace the continuing evolution of cinema through this bold new digital landscape.” stated Lori Morrissey, TZIFF CEO and Founder.“Partnering AIMF with TZIFF marks a historic moment in cinema,” said Jeff Rector, TZIFF President and AIMF Founder. “Artificial intelligence is not just a tool; it’s a new frontier in storytelling. By embracing this technology now, we’re giving audiences a first look at the future of film and art.”As one of the first Los Angeles film festivals to spotlight AI-created films, music, and digital art, TZIFF reaffirms its commitment to innovation and cinematic diversity. Complementing the screenings, a special Pop-Up digital Art Show will be featured in the Regal Cinemas lobby throughout the festival. Learn more at AIMF.digital.Additional sponsors and community partners include Regal Cinemas, Keller Williams Luxury Realty, Legacy Mortgage, Clear Channel Outdoor, Dumetz Chiropractic, Coastline Escrow and Braemar Country Club, all supporting a festival devoted to storytelling in every form.For tickets and festival schedule, visit: www.itsmyseat.com/TZIFF/ ABOUT THE TARZANA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (TZIFF)The mission of the Tarzana International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally di-verse perspectives and content. TZIFF continues to cultivate independent film and create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. The Tarzana International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Learn more at www.TZIFF.org ABOUT THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MEDIA FESTIVAL (AIMF)The Artificial Intelligence Media Festival (AIMF) is also a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and exists at the intersection of technology and creativity, where imagination becomes innovation. We are dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking films, music, art, and visionary storytelling shaped by artificial intelligence and computer-generated content. We shine a spotlight on the pioneers redefining what it means to create, express, and connect in a rapidly evolving digital age. AIMF - The Future of Storytelling. Today. Learn more at https://aimf.digital

